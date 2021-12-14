Lynxnet will provide the DoD and Combatant Commands with support related to manned, unmanned, and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.

Akima Company Wins Five General Services Administration ASTRO Contract Awards

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Lynxnet, has been awarded five pools on the General Services Administration's (GSA) ASTRO contract. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has no defined ceiling value over its potential 10-year ordering period.

Akima Company Wins Five General Services Administration ASTRO Contract Awards

"The five competitive awards we earned on the ASTRO contract will ensure that Akima continues our leading position providing key mission support services for the DoD," said Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group. "Akima is proud to provide critical missions support for all of our military customers, and we look forward to the opportunity to further expand our support in the areas of mission operations, systems integration and development, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aviation, ground, and maritime programs and products."

The ASTRO contract was awarded according to 10 functional domain areas, known as "pools," which are each supported by a unique set of primes. Lynxnet was awarded prime positions for mission operations, systems integration and development, aviation, ground, and maritime.

Sponsored by DoD, the ASTRO contract is managed by GSA's Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM). ASTRO's scope includes services to research, develop, maintain, and operate manned, optionally manned and unmanned platforms and robotics systems. The program focuses on providing the DoD innovative, future technology, products, solutions, and capabilities across all domains as the Department operationalizes convergence.

About Lynxnet

Lynxnet is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. Lynxnet offers agile solutions and easily scalable teams that utilize proven best practice models and quick response strategies required by today's government departments and agencies. Through collaboration with our clients and their key personnel, Lynxnet ensures services and solutions are strictly aligned with business processes and desired program and mission outcomes.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

