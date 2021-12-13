TCS Education System Announces Pre-Accreditation Status For New Kansas College Of Osteopathic Medicine The Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine Now Recruiting for Inaugural Class to Begin August 2022

CHICAGO and WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Education System, a Chicago-based nonprofit system of colleges that work collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact, announced today the Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM) has received pre-accreditation status from the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA) and is now recruiting students for its inaugural class to begin August 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/TCS Education System)

The product of a collaborative partnership between TCS, KHSC and Wichita's Riverside Health Foundation, KHSC-KansasCOM will be the state's first private, nonprofit college of osteopathic medicine and is expected to create $1 billion in economic impact over the next 12 years in a region where nearly one-third of the population is medically unserved. Local physicians who have joined the faculty will lead a patient-centered approach to deliver an engaging, modern learning experience in August 2022.

"TCS was founded on the idea that fostering student excellence starts by supporting critical institutional functions," says Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., president and founder of TCS Education System. "This endorsement from COCA underscores our commitment to success across our System. We are thrilled to bring our proven model of institutional excellence to KHSC-KansasCOM and look forward to working closely with the experienced administrators and faculty, as they educate the next generation of osteopathic physicians."

KHSC-KansasCOM will prepare up to 85 physicians-in-training in the first cohort through an integrated curriculum that includes training in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and early clinical experiences. KansasCOM will be eligible for full accreditation following the inaugural graduation in 2026.

"In today's healthcare landscape, innovation is desperately needed," says Vadim Levitin, chair of the KHSC Board of Trustees. "This new college will take cutting-edge medical education from Wichita directly to the rural hospitals and clinics who could benefit from additional support, through clinical rotations across the state and beyond."

Based in the heart of downtown Wichita, KHSC-KansasCOM's 116,000 square foot campus will feature innovative learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

About TCS Education System:

TCS Education System (TCS) is an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. Founded in 2009, the System consists of six distinct communities—The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science Center, and the TCS System Office. TCS utilizes strategic partnerships in order to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions, in order to maximize the educational experience of students. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

About Kansas Health Science Center:

Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to developing strong, innovative education programs in emerging areas of health care. Opening the Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. Learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TCS Education System