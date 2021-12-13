SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During this holiday season, SmallRig is pleased to suggest a list of gifts for content creators in different fields, including camera and mobile videomakers, Vloggers, and livestreamers. Whether they're finding the right gift for themselves or their friends, these gift ideas can be helpful.

SmallRig Holiday Gift Ideas for Content Creators, YouTubers, Vloggers, and Livestreamers

Recommendations for Camera Videomakers:

mini Matte Box holds multiple 4 x 5.65" rectangular filters and one screw-on circular filter simultaneously, allowing user s to creatively control the light and customize the filter effect for unique-looking videos with a more cinematic look.

mini Follow Focus has a large focus knob that provides fluid damping for precise focus control. Features adjustable A/B hard stops that let user s preset two distances for fast and repeatable focus pulling.

RM75 RGB Magnetic Smart LED Light offers app-enabled remote control of up to 50 lights. Easily control the color, intensity, saturation, and special effects. The magnetic rugged matal frame allows user s to quickly mount onto metal surfaces or connect clusters of lights for increased output.

Recommendations for Mobile Videomakers:

Mobile Video Cages for the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max Series features multiple mounting points to attach accessories like microphones, LED lights, handles, and tripods, taking mobile filmmaking to the next level!

simorr Vigor VK-30 Vlog Kit is perfect for content creators on the go. The kit consists of a portable vlog tripod/selfie-stick, a standard phone clip and a Vibe P96 LED video light, making it compact and portable. Available in basic black or a white special edition version with case.

Recommendation for Livestreamers/Vloggers:

simorr Wave U1 USB Condenser Microphone is a good choice when looking for an excellent microphone with marvelous audio recording under low background noise. Featuring a 3-in-1 smart chip and background noise filters, Wave U1 USB Condenser Microphone provides extraordinary audio and voice reproduction for a superior recording and broadcasting experience.

About SmallRig

Founded in 2012, SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creators using cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Our accessories are widely used in live broadcasting, Vlogging, professional video productions, and other fields supported by over two million creators worldwide. SmallRig pioneered the User Co-design (UCD) mode and DreamRig program in the industry to co-design with global creators and make their big dreams possible.

