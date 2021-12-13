Inkling Honored with Nine Brandon Hall Group 2021 Excellence Awards in Technology Prestigious awards recognize Inkling's Leadership in Modern Mobile Learning, Collaborative Authoring and Operational Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it won nine Excellence in Technology awards from Brandon Hall Group – five in the Learning and Development Category and four in the Future of Work Category. These included three Gold awards, two Silvers and four Bronzes for collaborative authoring, leadership in operational learning, modern mobile learning and integration with partner apps for extended enterprise learning. Including the 11 HCM Excellence Awards Brandon Hall awarded in September, Inkling has won a total of 20 Brandon Hall awards in 2021 spanning the Human Capital Management (HCM) and Technology categories, and more than 50 Brandon Hall awards in the last three years.

"The workplace has changed dramatically over the past two years, with more companies adopting digital learning strategies and shifting to a hybrid approach with both on-premise and remote workers as they try to combat one of the worst labor shortages in decades. This work environment introduces new challenges for organizations that still rely on in-person training and traditional training and knowledge tools," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Inkling has helped its customers address these challenges head-on, with operational learning solutions that support real-time learning in the flow of work and give workers the personalized digital tools they need to succeed on the job. We are honored to receive recognition from Brandon Hall Group as one of the top award winners in the Learning and Development category for our innovations that help businesses build a more knowledgeable, confident and engaged workforce, and ultimately create an environment where workers feel supported and appreciated."

Inkling was recognized in the Learning and Development category with five awards:

Gold

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology: "Inkling Expands Its Leadership in Operational Learning with Unique, Innovative InkForms Application"

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology: "Inkling Adds Innovative Forms Building Tool to Complement its Habitat Collaborative Authoring Platform"

Silver

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology: "Inkling Connect Brings Learning to the Learners Anywhere, Anytime in Any System"

Bronze

Best Advance in Performance Technology Support: "Inkling InkForms Moves Performance Support Out of the PC and Out to the Floor"

Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training: "Extending Inkling Functionality with Partner Micro Apps for Extended Enterprise Learning"

And in the Future of Work category, Inkling received four awards:

Gold

Best Advance in Business Strategy and Technology Innovation: "A Strategic Plus One System; Inkling Connect Helps Drive Strategic System Consolidation"

Silver

Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce: "Inkling InkForms Brings Learning to the Learners in Remote Work Locations"

Bronze

Best Advance in Business Automation: "Delivering Modern Digital Learning to All Corporate Systems with Inkling Connect"

Best Advance in Business Automation: "Inkling Improves Business Automation by Connecting Learning to Operations"

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. ( www.brandonhall.com )

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere, and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience, and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Named a Hot Vendor™ and Leader in Strategy for Learning by Aragon Research and a Training Industry Top 20™ Training Delivery Company, Inkling also has earned several Excellence in Technology and Human Capital Management and Innovation awards from Brandon Hall Group. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009, Inkling is based in San Francisco.

For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

