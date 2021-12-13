FMC Corporation most responsible crop protection company in the U.S. according to Newsweek

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) was recognized for its excellence in sustainability, ranking higher than any other U.S. crop protection company on Newsweek's 2021 Most Responsible Companies list.

"Sustainability has long been a core value for FMC, but over the past year we have taken giant steps toward defining a clear strategy to address major global threats like climate change, hunger and malnutrition," said Karen Totland, vice president and chief sustainability officer for FMC. "We believe the only way to meet the urgency of this moment is to push ourselves to set ambitious goals like achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, because in striving to meet them, we will continue to drive meaningful innovation and change. We feel very proud to be recognized in this way."

In addition to the environmental projects folded into FMC's business strategies, Newsweek's rankings also accounted for the company's waste, emissions, energy and water use disclosures, as well as FMC's ambitious goals around increasing the company's representation of women and minorities, an area that president and CEO Mark Douglas has championed over the course of his tenure.

"FMC should have a workforce and a leadership team that reflects the world we live in and the communities where we do business," said Douglas. "In 2020 we launched two global taskforces led by FMC officers to understand and address issues of gender and race equity within our company. As a result of their work, we developed new global policies and practices to achieve our gender balance and race equity goals."

Recently, FMC also entered into the Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C) and the Coalition for Sustainable Productivity Growth for Food Security and Resource Conservation (SPG Coalition), initiatives spearheaded by the USDA focused on accelerating sustainable agriculture for a more productive and equitable future.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2020 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

