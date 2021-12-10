Securitas makes transformative acquisition of the Electronic Security Solutions business from Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

- Securitas transforms the dynamics of the security industry and moves towards becoming a leading intelligent security solutions partner through entering into an agreement to acquire the Electronic Security Solutions business from Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ("Stanley Security").

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of security is built around the combination of global presence, connected technology and intelligent use of data and together with Stanley Security, Securitas is perfectly placed to win in this environment with an outstanding offering and client experience. Together, Securitas and Stanley Security will benefit from a strong competitive position in commercial electronic security globally, creating more value for clients and unlocking growth as well as commercial opportunities from add-on sales, combined solutions, and outstanding innovation capabilities.

Headquartered in Indianapolis in the U.S., Stanley Security has an inspiring 30-year history of protecting its clients world-wide through an industry-leading portfolio of tech-enabled security services, ranging from alarm monitoring to systems integration, as well as a specialized healthcare offering. Today, Stanley Security is one of the most recognized electronic security providers worldwide, with approximately 7 800 employees operating through approximately 200 offices and 16 monitoring centers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, www.securitases.com Telephone: 855 331 0359 Securitas Electronic Security, Inc. Corporate Headquarters 3800 Tabs Drive Uniontown, OH 44685, USA Press release Continuation Page 2/2 United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Ireland.

"This means that Securitas becomes an exceptional player in the security industry. Together with Stanley Security, our largest acquisition in history, the profile of Securitas changes from a leading guarding company with electronic security and solutions capabilities, to a leading intelligent security solutions partner", says Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO. "The future of security is built around the combination of global presence, connected technology and intelligent use of data and, together with Stanley Security, Securitas is perfectly placed to win in this environment. Together, our offering is cutting edge and we will be in an outstanding position to deliver safety and peace of mind to clients and communities around the world."

"We are very excited to bring together these two iconic security companies, each with a rich history, a culture of success and with the client at the heart. We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues. The expanded competencies, expertise and leadership across the entire electronic security value chain globally, will serve our respective clients even better and significantly increase our competitive edge," says Tony Byerly, President Global Electronic Security.

Completion

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to complete during the first half year of 2022.

