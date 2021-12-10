Orders Open for 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak Models

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ordering is now open for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models, unleashing full access to the entire palette of Dodge personalization options and empowering customers to create their own customized performance vehicle.

Build & Price shopping tool on Dodge.com assists customers in creating their own custom Jailbreak model

Jailbreak package features a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995

Jailbreak unlocks color combinations that were previously restricted from ordering, adds new factory-custom options, features exclusive Jailbreak badging and boosts SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody output to 807 horsepower with a revised powertrain calibration

Those looking for inspiration can use "recipes" direct from the Dodge Product Design Office and available in the Jailbreak order guide, including "Old School" and "Brass Funky" ordering combinations

The first phase of Jailbreak ordering will be open only for customer sold orders and available through Dodge dealers

Jailbreak models are part of the two-year Dodge Never Lift campaign

Visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift to view the Dodge 24 Months of Muscle calendar

Jailbreak models unlock color combinations previously restricted from ordering when choosing a variety of vehicle options, such as seats, wheels, exterior badging and stripes, brake caliper color and much more. Jailbreak models also provide the key to access exclusive new factory-custom options, such as Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats. Output on the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is increased to 807 horsepower on Jailbreak models by using a revised powertrain calibration, and unique Jailbreak badging is featured on the instrument panel.

The 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak option package is available for ordering through dealerships at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $995. Customers can visualize and bring to life their own unique Jailbreak model at Dodge.com by using the Build & Price feature, accessed by clicking on the site's Shopping Tools tab.

Jailbreak models are part of the two-year Dodge Never Lift campaign, which will launch a variety of new Dodge models and initiatives. To view the Dodge Never Lift 24 Months of Muscle calendar, visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.

The Jailbreak model for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody lets option combinations run wild in more than 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes and wheels; six brake caliper color options; five exterior badging finishes; four choices each of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats; and much more.

In addition to unlocking previously restricted color combinations, Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak also unleashes new Jailbreak-exclusive content options, including:

Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents

Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts

Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo

Copper Weaver carbon fiber bezel finish

Decklid stripe and Widebody side stripe

Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish

Chrome fuel door finish

Blue and yellow brake calipers

20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels

For the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak model, option and feature combinations include seven wheel options; six exterior stripe and brake caliper color offerings; five varieties of seats and exterior badging finishes; and four options of steering wheels, seat belt colors and floor mats. Exclusive Jailbreak content options for the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak include:

Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

Hammerhead Grey floor mat accents

Hammerhead Grey, Sepia and Demonic Red seat belts

Leather steering wheel and Alcantara steering wheel options, with white SRT logo

Hood, roof and decklid vinyl stripes

Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome and red exterior badging finish

Black Nickel exhaust tip finish

Blue and yellow brake calipers

20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon and lightweight Low-Gloss Granite wheels

Enthusiasts looking for inspiration can use "recipes" direct from the Dodge Product Design Office and available in the Jailbreak order guide, including "Old School" and "Brass Funky" ordering combinations, or let their imaginations run wild by configuring their own personalized combination. The first phase of Jailbreak ordering will be open only for customer sold orders and available through Dodge dealers.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

