ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES CPT GROUP, INC - CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT ADMINISTRATOR A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2021 AWARD

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc., a leading provider of notice and settlement class action administration services, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Orange County Register Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including employee opinions about the company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

CPT attributes this accolade to investing in the culture and the wellbeing of its employees – both of which are of key importance to CPT and the management team. CPT is known for the great care we take of our employees, and we strive to hire ambitious people from a wide variety of backgrounds to make the company stronger. Our family-oriented ethics and workplace are best exemplified by appreciation. CPT offers flexible schedules and personal leaves, enticing benefits, company-wide activities, and acts of gratitude like the employee gift card program to celebrate birthdays and major life milestones. We take pride in providing a work environment where employees feel appreciated, and their careers nurtured for growth and advancement. CPT believes that valued employees lead to satisfied clients.

"I have always believed that employees are a company's greatest asset. You want to attract and retain the best; provide them with encouragement and make them feel that they are an integral part of the company's mission," said Henry Arjad, CPT Group CEO. "Employees who know that their management is concerned about them as a whole person, not just an employee, are more productive, more satisfied and more fulfilled."

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT") has serviced the bankruptcy and class action communities since 1984. CPT has been appointed as the third-party administrator by all major courts in the US. Throughout our history, CPT has disbursed billions of dollars in settlement funds, serviced tens of millions of class members, and administrated over 5,000 cases. CPT offers a wide range of class action administrative services for developing, managing, and executing all stages of integrated notice plans and settlements. This includes pre-certification and discovery mailings, class-certification mailings, claims processing and administration, data management, data reporting, settlement fund administration, legal noticing campaigns, website design, and web hosting. The project management team, call center, data entry center, IT, and production facilities are all located at the corporate headquarters in Irvine, CA.

