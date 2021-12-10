Liaocheng Establishes a Friendly and Cooperative Relationship with Paks, Hungary

LIAOCHENG, China, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 China (Liaocheng)-Hungary Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange Conference & Signing Ceremony between Liaocheng and Paks for Establishing a Friendly and Cooperative Relationship was held on December 8. Representatives from the Hungarian Embassy in China, the Chinese Embassy in Hungary, Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, Shandong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office and the city of Paks attended the ceremony via video. Li Changping, Deputy Party Secretary and Mayor of Liaocheng, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.

Scene of the signing ceremony

The Hungarian Ambassador to China Mate Pesti made a speech.

Laszlo Krisar, Honorary Citizen of Liaocheng City, delivered a speech.

Liaocheng Techgong Health Science and Technology Co. Ltd. donated 30,000 European standard (FFP2) masks to Paks City.

At the ceremony, the Hungarian Ambassador to China Mate Pesti made a speech by video. Other speakers included Liu Zhenhua, Chief of Political Section of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary, Li Yongsen, Deputy Director of Shandong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office, Szabo Peter, Mayor of Paks City, Laszlo Krisar, Honorary Foreign Economic Counsellor of Hungary and Honorary Citizen of Liaocheng City, Adam Daniel, Cultural and Educational Officer of the Hungarian Embassy in China and Deputy Director of Liszt Institute - Hungarian Cultural Center Beijing, and Huang Chenfeng, Chairman of the Hungarian Wink Group. In their speeches, they all expressed congratulations on the establishment of a Friendly and Cooperative Relationship between Liaocheng and Paks, hoping that the two cities seize this opportunity to tap the potential of cooperation, carry out deeper pragmatic cooperation on a larger scale, and make efforts to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, according to the Information Office of Liaocheng Municipal Government.

On behalf of Liaocheng Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Li Changping expressed her gratitude to the guests and friends for their long-term care and support to Liaocheng and made a brief introduction of Liaocheng City. She said that the establishment of a Friendly and Cooperative Relationship between the two cities opened a new chapter of mutual benefit, win-win cooperation and common development. She hoped the two cities can take this opportunity to achieve better results by broadening cooperation, strengthening mutual communication, and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

At the ceremony, Li Changping and Szabo Peter signed the Agreement on Establishing a Friendly and Cooperative Relationship on behalf of their respective cities. Liaocheng Techgong Health Science and Technology Co. Ltd. donated 30,000 European standard (FFP2) masks to Paks City. Mingshang Trading Company signed a series of agreements with Hungarian Wink Group and Hungarian Cathedral Winery.

