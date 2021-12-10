Bristow completes flight to offshore operations using sustainable aviation fuel

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) announced today it completed an offshore revenue flight using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), marking one of the first SAF-powered flights to an offshore operation in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The aircraft flew from Aberdeen to installations operated by bp.

As part of its strategic relationship with Air bp, Bristow used sustainable aviation fuel¹, fully certified to Jet A1 standards, as part of a demonstration utilising a Bristow S-92.

Further flights are scheduled over the next two weeks with a view to SAF being provided as an option to all Bristow clients in the future.

Utilizing SAF for operational flights is one of many global initiatives, including an increased use of electric-powered ground support vehicles at select operating bases, as part of the Bristow's efforts to significantly reduce its carbon emissions.

"These first flights have given us the opportunity to demonstrate sustainable aviation fuel's capability and benefits in offshore transportation and are a great first step in our path to reducing carbon emissions," said Matt Rhodes, director at Bristow.

"We look forward to maximizing the positive benefits that sustainable fuel supply will provide for the environment, as well as developing a cost-effective and sustainable solution to help us achieve our operational and environmental goals.

"We've seen great enthusiasm for this initiative from colleagues across our business in our engineering, pilot and ground support teams and are proud to be able to take these first steps."

Sustainable aviation fuel is made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and household waste, and its adoption is a key element in the global aviation industry's commitment to reducing its total carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2050.

Bristow is the world's largest helicopter operator and one of the UKCS' most active aviation providers, with a broad client base throughout the United Kingdom.

Notes to editors:

1Bristow used sustainable aviation fuel (grade Jet A-1/SAF) meeting Defence Standard 91-091 and ASTM D1655 standards for aviation turbine kerosene as part of a demonstration flight utilising a Bristow S-92. The SAF blend supplied is 35% SAF and the SAF component provides a lifecycle carbon reduction of approximately 80% compared to the traditional jet fuel it replaces.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

