Aspen Aerogels to Participate in December Investor Conferences

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen", "the Company"), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in December: (i) the Seaport Research Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference and (ii) the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series. The presentation materials utilized during the conference are available on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Seaport Research Partners Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference / December 14, 2021 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Seaport Research Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday December 14, 2021.

Messrs. Young and Fairbanks will also participate in a Fireside Chat to be moderated by Tom Curran, CFA, Seaport Research Partners' Senior Analyst, OFS and Sustainable Energy Technology.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management or attending the Fireside Chat, please contact your Seaport Research Partners representative.

Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series / December 16, 2021 (Virtual Event)

Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and George L. Gould, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer, will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be moderated by Shawn Severson, Head of Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research. During the event, Mr. Young and Dr. Gould will provide an overview of Aspen's Aerogel Technology Platform™ and the roadmap ahead, and respond to participant questions.

The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series is open to all investors.

Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of Aspen's website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of Aspen's website at the conclusion of the event.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, electrification and sustainability. Aspen's PyroThin® thermal barrier products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® sustainable building materials provide industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety to building owners. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, MA, Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.