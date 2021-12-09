GILBERT, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. (the "Company" or "ZEV") has partnered with AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care of: Mesa, East Mesa, Gilbert/SanTan, Gilbert/Chandler (AMMCO Phoenix) to Electrify Vehicles by establishing an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) network to provide EV vehicle conversions and post conversion warranty support throughout the Southwest US region.

Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc. (ZEV) Partners with AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care to Electrify Vehicles

As a ZEV ASP, AMMCO "Phoenix" will initially be certified to ZEV standards for the Athena program which provides conversion and on-going support of Class 2-4 commercial vehicles throughout the region. Athena – the fastest path to electrification for commercial fleets – brings new life to existing assets, uses trusted and proven industry components, and is typically completed in a 1-day turnaround in a certified shop.

AMMCO "Phoenix" is also serving as our launch partner for the Athena program across the broader national AMMCO franchise network and will provide active on-going support in enabling and certifying other AMMCO franchisees to provide these services professionally and with high quality in their respective regions.

Wayne Martella, Leader of AMMCO "Phoenix", notes: "There is no better time than now to work with local technology innovators such as ZEV to bring low-cost electric vehicle solutions to commercial fleets. Our partnership with ZEV complements our Total Car Care program while tapping into the deep technical expertise and many years of experience our staff has in vehicle service and support".

"AMMCO 'Phoenix' is uniquely equipped to support our fleet customers. This partnership helps accelerate AMMCO's move into EV services while also bringing immediate scale and regional support capabilities to our customers.", advises Michael Mayfield, SVP of ZEV Services and Support. "Also, with both Companies being based in the Phoenix Metro area, the synergies between our Companies are easily developed, enhanced, and continuously managed to ensure a seamless service experience."

About ZEV:

Zero Electric Vehicles (ZEV) is an Arizona based Company with deep engineering roots that strives to be the worldwide leader in electrification for light and medium duty fleet vehicles. ZEV's proprietary powertrain (batteries and drive motor) configuration and rapid conversion turnaround of existing fleet vehicles will accelerate EV adoption globally and provide customers the support infrastructure, fleet services and knowledge they need to transform fleet operations to meet sustainability goals. ZEV's primary mission is to enable EV participation across the existing automotive and mobility ecosystem and support fleets through their electrification journey while scaling through democratized partnerships and making the 'dream' of EV accessible to all.

About AMMCO "Phoenix":

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care of: Mesa, East Mesa, Gilbert/SanTan, Gilbert/Chandler is proud to be one of hundreds of AAMCO centers across North America that have serviced millions of vehicles for more than 50 years and earning AAMCO a reputation as experts in transmission repair as well as Total Car Care providers. While 20 Valley locations, AMMCO "Phoenix" has extensive coverage for Fleet Customer throughout the Southwest Region.

Shareholder Contact:

Shannon Kendall

skendall@zeroevcorp.com

832-643-3459

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such statements include the Company's expectations with respect to the capability, functionality, performance and cost of the Company's technology.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding future growth, plans for and completion of projects by the Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of the Company's anticipated projects by the Company's third-party relationships, risks affecting the Company's ability to execute projects, the ability to attract key personnel, and the inability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward- looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zero Electric Vehicles, Inc.