Wilmington Trust Bolsters Southeast Team: Adds Senior Private Banker and Senior Wealth Advisor

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announced that it has expanded its Southeast team, hiring an additional senior private banker and senior wealth advisor in its Atlanta office.

These hires are two of many that Wilmington Trust recently announced across its business units. The firm has committed to adding a significant number of new professionals and expertise and will be doubling the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"Throughout the past months, we have continued our expected expansion of our Southeast region and have now welcomed two new team members, Maurice Watson and Shannon Swanick, to our growing team in Atlanta," says Garrett Alton, Southeast regional president for Wilmington Trust. "As we expect more growth this coming year, we have incorporated plans to welcome additional advisors to further expand our reach to the clients and communities we serve."

These hires highlight Wilmington Trust's continued momentum in the Southeast and beyond, beginning with the October 2020 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model across its Wealth Management divisions.

Wilmington Trust's relationship-led approach is designed to move decision making and resources closer to clients and drive growth through an increased focus on the client and advisor. The firm will continue to implement this operating model across its Wealth division.

The new hires will focus on the firm's integrated and comprehensive Wealth Management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices, and foundations & endowments. They will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial, tax, and estate planning strategies to help meet clients' current and long-term objectives.

Maurice Watson

Maurice is responsible for meeting the complex financial needs of clients throughout the Southeast, providing strategic advice, personalized service, advisory lending, and banking solutions.

As a senior private banker, his areas of focus include bridge financing, residential and investment real estate financing, and specialized asset-backed facilities secured by investments such as art, yachts, and aircraft. In addition, Maurice will coordinate a broad range of services through the Wilmington Trust Wealth Management team, including investment management, planning, trust, and family offices.

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Maurice was with Wells Fargo Bank for 11 years, exclusively serving the Commercial Banking food and beverage industry, assisting with financial solutions for suppliers and manufacturers, as well as distributors and bottlers.

Shannon Swanick

Shannon is responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices, and foundations & endowments throughout the Southeast. She works closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to meet both their current and long-term objectives. Shannon also coordinates the various services her clients require, including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services.

Shannon joined Wilmington Trust with over 22 years of financial services experience. Most recently, she was a director and private wealth advisor with BMO Harris, based in Georgia. Previously, she was a senior vice president and lead advisor in Private Wealth Management for SunTrust Bank in the business owner specialty group.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

