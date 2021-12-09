University of Alabama Signs Green Tech Partnership With SolarFi

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collaborative partnership between cleantech firm SolarFi (www.solar-fi.com) and The University of Alabama will support students ability to study, interact and drive environmental change. Following their win at the SEC Championship, The University of Alabama will work with SolarFi to provide the number one college football team in the USA, and the wider student body, with innovative solar-powered pods. SolarFi products encompass world-class sustainable technology that students can enjoy during their time on campus to study and relax.

Students Austin Rilling and Ploeger prepare for finals in the SolarFi Privé pods while in nature.

SolarFi has established strong business links with sports organizations, having recently launched the SolarFi Bliss pod at the Magic City Classic football game, where they worked with Alabama Power to create the energy suppliers first turnkey solar-powered pop-up bar in a fully contained pod.

There is increasing pressure on sports organizations to better their environmental impact. SolarFi is working with partners to meet this demand, and have recently received funding from the City of Los Angeles to help them further their business. As a result, they aim to have SolarFi pods at the Super bowl in LA. SolarFi is opening up an opportunity by launching a capital campaign via WeFunder www.backmycampaign.com. This will allow the common man to be an investor for as little as $100 and join them on their mission to provide tech enabled, sustainable pods.

Forbes Next 1000 member and Creative Director at SolarFi Antonio Dixon,

"I'm excited to partner with a world-class university that is synonymous with winning championships. With solar energy and the Internet, we will empower students to study in nature without losing power."

The partnership between the University of Alabama and SolarFi will offer students self-contained pods to study and relax in. Privé by SolarFi is a unique solar-powered pod that combines technology, renewable energy and health. Equipped with solar panels, electrical charging points, Hepa air filters, ventilation, and cooling systems.

Freshman Austin Rilling, an engineering student said:

I'm looking forward to spending time in the Privé pod, I always sit near the window while studying, to see SolarFi's pods on campus is like Christmas coming early. I get to study, relax in a bean bag, and charge up all my devices using solar power in the pods.

The partnership between SolarFi and The University of Alabama will embrace technology for healthy students, healthy athletes and a healthy planet.

About

SolarFi is a City of Los Angeles backed cleantech company, with locations in LA, Boston, Birmingham, and NYC. SolarFi's Privé pod was inspired of the MIT poverty reduction lab.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SolarFi