Two of Playtika's leading mobile games featured on 'Dr. Phil' to promote relaxation and fun

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK), a leading global gaming company behind 9 of the highest grossing mobile games in the US*, has teamed up with one of the most watched daytime shows in the US**, 'Dr. Phil,' for an exclusive feature collaboration throughout 2022, continuing the show's coverage of the two games from 2021.

The show brings to life Playtika's belief in entertaining the world through infinite ways to play with two of their leading free-to-play titles – Bingo Blitz and Solitaire Grand Harvest. The content has highlighted how gaming can be a powerful means for relaxation and pure fun.

About the collaboration

The show has hosted live game play between online players to bring the two games and tactics to the show's global audience.

The content highlighted the value of mobile gaming as a form of entertaining your brain, challenging players in an interactive and engaging way. Both games promote the importance of fun, connectivity, relaxation, and entertainment.

About the games

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game***, with over 1 million active players per day on social networks and mobile platforms, forming a large community of players from all over the world. Bingo Blitz cares about its players and is driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through a high-action, skill-based game, packed with exciting narratives, innovative features, and mega prizes, Bingo Blitz's mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo. Its unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for millions of people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the US****, with over 2 million active players per day from across the globe. Solitaire Grand Harvest allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

Laura Keren, VP Marketing at Playtika, said: "At Playtika, we strongly believe that life needs play. We are proud and honored to appear on 'Dr. Phil' to demonstrate the power of play and mobile gaming for relaxation, entertaining your brain and pure fun!"

To find out more and download the games, you can visit:

Bingo Blitz:

Solitaire Grand Harvest:

* according to App Annie, Playtika is a leading global gaming company with 9 titles within the top 100 highest grossing mobile games in the US from Jan - Nov 2021 across iOS and Google Play.

** https://www.thewrap.com/dr-phil-hits-150-weeks-as-top-rated-syndicated-talk-show/

***according to App Annie, Bingo Blitz was the #1 free-to-play Bingo game by worldwide consumer spend across iOS and Google Play and average smartphone monthly active users from Jan to Nov 2021.

**** based on total in-app purchases in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store in the US for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

About Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLG6Q0C3IRs

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMDTpAEhOQM

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1706573/Playtika_Bingo_Blitz.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1314414/Playtika_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp.