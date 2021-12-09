STEM GLOBAL ACTION ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE STEM EDUCATION IN TANZANIA

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM Global Action (SGA) announced today that its STEM NOLA affiliate is working with a Tanzania youth education group to train its staff, students and teachers in the best practices to advance science, math, engineering and technology (STEM) education in the East African nation.

Supported by the US Embassy, STEM NOLA was selected for the engagement after an external evaluation found that 69% of the New Orleans non-profit's K-12 students improved their performance in math, science and reading after one year in their afterschool program. The evaluation concluded: "Regular attendance and participation helped students develop interest, exposure to, and engagement in STEM and STEM-based learning."

The findings inspired the partnership with Tanzania-based ProjeKt Inspire, a youth-based and youth-led initiative aimed at expanding career options for younger generations. The program helps students choose the best courses in universities and get involved in extracurricular activities that prepare them with knowledge and skills needed in the global market.

"We are proud to be working with Tanzania to expand STEM learning in their country and encourage young students to enjoy STEM subjects and plan careers in STEM," said Dr. Calvin Mackie, president and founder of STEM Global Action and STEM NOLA. "Our programs have achieved great success in New Orleans, and in communities across the country, making a positive impact on students. We can spur STEM education across the globe."

Eight years ago, Dr. Mackie founded STEM NOLA and committed to bringing STEM education to neighborhood churches, community centers and schools, especially communities that have lacked resources. His innovative approach to STEM learning has attracted support from some of America's biggest corporations and philanthropic foundations, including the Entergy Corporation, Boeing Company, Ochsner Health System, Chevron Corporation, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, AT&T Foundation and Fund II Foundation. In July, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network of affiliates, including STEM NOLA, that pursues STEM education for children, parents and communities across the U.S., and abroad.

Specifically, Tanzania officials said they are leveraging the experience, knowledge and systems of STEM NOLA's successful U.S.-based STEM education program for low-income children of color to train staff at ProjeKt Inspire. Their goal is to implement effective STEM education programs in Tanzania. Two representatives of Tanzania group, Lwidiko Edward and Vanessa Chilunda, will be at attending a STEM NOLA event on Saturday.

ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

In 2013, Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a New Orleans-based, non-profit committed to expanding STEM education at churches, community centers and schools, particularly in communities of color. His goal is to make STEM education available in ALL communities. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action , a campaign and network of affiliates, including STEM NOLA, that pursues STEM education for children, parents and communities across the U.S., and abroad. His initiatives have impacted more than 100,000 students, 20,000 families and 5,000 schools across the U.S., and in five other countries. In addition to an informative website with a data center, newsroom and newsletter, Dr. Mackie hosts the Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast series. It features interviews with guests from all aspects of STEM – entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, students – who will talk about the importance of STEM in their lives today. They are the mentors for the next generation of STEM leaders, models of success for others to follow.

Contact:

Michael K. Frisby

Mike@frisbyassociates.com/202-625-4328

View original content:

SOURCE STEM Global Action