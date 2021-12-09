Sistemas Críticos launches solution for Transactional Fraud Prevention using FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Sistemas Críticos will provide access to a fraud solution with FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager and TenS on the Cloud.

The offer is available for any company size, industry, and global geography.

FICO, the world leader in predictive analytics and decision management software, and Sistemas Críticos, a global IT company with presence in Latin America, today announces the launch of BSafe Platform SaaS, which combines the fraud prevention technologies of FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager and TenS®, a proprietary Sistemas Críticos platform, on the Cloud for any type of company/institution, notwithstanding of size and industry.

FICO develops and provides FICO® Falcon® Fraud Manager, a real-time solution that combines predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to offer comprehensive fraud prevention, security, and compliance management, with a focus on the customer lifecycle. This best in-class solution is already used by multiple organizations globally and helps them reduce the risk of fraud.

Sistemas Críticos will offer BSafe Platform SaaS, which streamlines the integration, connectivity, and use of this intelligent solution in a simple, flexible, and modular way, in addition to being available on the Cloud, making it an attractive affordable alternative to the market, using a plug and play platform in the era of digital transformation.

"We are very excited to be able to democratize our leading fraud prevention and management solution, making it available to all companies globally through BSafe. In this way, large and small companies in any sector will have access to the analysis of millions of data from various countries and financial institutions to protect them against new types of fraud that spread around the world," said Fabricio Ikeda, Global Head of Fraud and Compliance at FICO for Partners and Alliances. "This democratization of the solution will help in the medium term to strengthen the economies of the countries and prepare them for the challenges of the coming years."

"Our goal with BSafe is to offer a competitive solution in the market in terms of price, accessibility, support, and service. The industries at benefit include Financial, Retail, Processing, Security, and Telco, among others," said Álvaro Quintero, president of Sistemas Críticos. "With TenS®, we seek to streamline integration, connectivity, and the use of an intelligent solution in a simpler way, adapting to the different needs of companies, which results in a dramatic reduction in implementation time."

There are many benefits that can be obtained with the BSafe solution, specifically with mitigating fraud challenges and leading businesses towards a successful digital transformation.

About FICO:

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

About Sistemas Criticos:

IT company, focused on providing scanning solutions for Mission Critical environments, ensuring continuous service availability. With over 20 years of experience, it has corporate offices located in Buenos Aires (Argentina), Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay), São Paulo (Brazil) and incorporates operations, since 2021, in Madrid (Spain) and the City of Mexico (Mexico), operating with more than 50 customers. With strong experience in the financial area, Sistemas Criticos developed TenS as a portfolio of solutions for processing electronic transactions and managing payment methods for Financial Institutions, Payment Processors and Retail Companies.

