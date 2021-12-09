Retail Sports Betting Now Live At MGM National Harbor In Maryland

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM announced today that legalized sports betting is now low live at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The state's first bet was placed by Gov. Larry Hogan at the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge. Hogan placed a futures wager on the Washington Football Team to face the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 Big Game.

"Today marks the culmination of more than a year of effort to get sports betting up and running here in the State of Maryland," said Gov. Hogan. "In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on football, basketball, and more, sports betting will also help to keep more dollars in-state and will provide another critical revenue source for public education without raising taxes on families and small businesses."

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge is one of several sports wagering locations debuting at MGM National Harbor and offers guests a state-of-the-art gameday experience featuring wraparound jumbotron video walls, multiple sports betting kiosks and mobile food and beverages operations.

Chris Gumiela, Vice President of BetMGM Marketing for MGM Resorts International, said, "As we celebrate MGM National Harbor's fifth anniversary, the addition of sports betting further strengthens our reputation as the DMV's premier entertainment destination. We're proud to provide our guests a one-of-a kind experience, while bringing more jobs and revenue to the state."

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said, "The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM National Harbor is a key component to making the Capital Region one of the country's premier sports betting hubs. In partnership with the MGM National Harbor team, we've designed a world-class destination for sports fans."

BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge Facts:

Size: 8,000 square feet

Visuals: 110-foot long wraparound screen, 360-degree halo screen

Seating: Stadium-style, lounge, and VIP banquettes

Capacity: 350

Betting Windows: Seven (7)

Betting Kiosks: 15

Mobile food and beverage ordering

DJ booth and radio broadcast facilities

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge is one of three staffed sports betting locations at MGM National Harbor which includes TAP Sports Bar (four kiosks; four betting windows) and the casino's second level (7 kiosks; five betting windows). Additionally, the main casino floor houses nine betting kiosks conveniently located near FELT Bar & Lounge, Blossom Cocktail Lounge and the High Limit table games.

Responsible Gaming:

BetMGM and MGM National Harbor are proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. The program comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at each property's M life Rewards desk. In addition to speaking to trained employees – known as GameSense Advisors – guests also utilize interactive GameSense touchscreens and educational materials and other resources found at the M life Rewards Desk. Players can also visit www.mgmresorts.com/gamesense .

