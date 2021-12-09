The popular contemporary artist shattered his previous record for highest auction price for a single work at Park West's live online auctions

Miami Art Superstar Kre8 Has 20th Sold Out Show with Park West Gallery The popular contemporary artist shattered his previous record for highest auction price for a single work at Park West's live online auctions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the final pound of a gavel, Miami artist Kre8 made history last weekend with an unprecedented 20th sold-out show with Park West Gallery.

Park West Gallery Auctioneer Cole Waters hosts last weekend's record-breaking online auction for the Miami artist Kre8.

The record-breaking show was broadcast live around the world on Park West's new live-streaming online auction platform, which the company launched in April 2020.

Kre8 is one of the most popular artists that Park West represents. His trademark explosions of colors against Surrealist backdrops have won him over 140,000 Instagram followers and legions of collectors around the world.

However, Kre8 did more than just break his record for most sold-out shows. During the online auction weekend, he also broke the record for the highest price ever paid for one of his paintings at auction—his painting "Rooted in Power" sold for $65,000.

The painting was a work-in-progress by Kre8 and was not originally planned to be offered at the auction, but the artist agreed to make it available early to Park West collectors.

Amazingly, only a few hours later, Kre8 broke his own "highest price ever paid" record again when his diptych painting "Calculated Mayhem" sold for a staggering $95,000.

"Calculated Mayhem" was another late addition to the weekend's auction catalog—it came directly from the artist's personal collection. Thanks to Park West's live-streaming platform, Auctioneer Cole Waters was actually able to sell the painting directly off the wall of Kre8's own living room in Miami.

"Kre8 is a true phenomenon," said Albert Scaglione, Founder and CEO of Park West Gallery. "Our collectors have embraced his unique talent with a true passion, and I know he'll continue shattering records as an artist throughout his career."

The live online auction weekend had several rounds of fierce competitive bidding, led by Auctioneers Cole Waters and Morris Shapiro, and over 200 works by Kre8 were sold during the event.

"It's always fantastic when an artist connects with an audience," said Waters. "There was an electricity that ran through the room when we brought Kre8's work up to the auction block last weekend, and we knew it was going to be something special."

Kre8 has become a fixture at Park West's land and sea events over the past years and the company—which is the world's largest art dealer—is looking forward to hosting the acclaimed artist at its in-person and online auctions well into the future.

Park West holds online art auctions every weekend, in addition to its popular auctions on cruise ships and at luxury vacation destinations around the globe. To participate in one of Park West's live-streaming art auction weekends, interested parties just need to fill out their online interest form and a personal concierge will get them scheduled for an upcoming weekend.

About Park West Gallery

Park West Gallery is the world's largest art dealer, bringing the experience of collecting fine art to more than 3 million customers since 1969. Whether it's masterpieces from history's greatest artists or the latest artwork from leading contemporary icons, Park West offers something for everyone through its accessible art exhibitions and auctions all over the world. You can learn more about Park West Gallery and its over 50-year history at http://www.parkwestgallery.com

Park West also hosts live-streaming online art auctions every weekend. To learn more about Park West's online collecting events, visit https://www.parkwestgallery.com/online/

You can learn more about the artist Kre8 here or visit his Instagram page here.

CONTACT: Tom Burns

tburns@parkwestgallery.com

At a recent Park West Gallery online auction, this painting by Miami artist Kre8 titled

Kre8's diptych painting

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Park West Gallery