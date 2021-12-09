InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Way to Facilitate Office Cubical Builds (SDB-1563)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a convenient and strain-free way to build or reconfigure office cubicles," said an inventor, from Spring Valley, Calif., "so I invented the INSTALL & MOVE TEAMS. My design eliminates the need for workers to struggle with moving office cubicle components that are large and heavy."

The invention facilitates the large scale office cubical build or relocation process. In doing so, it increases the efficiency of office building operations. As a result, it reduces the need to utilize human manual labor and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and effective design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for commercial building owners.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

