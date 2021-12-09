Week of December 13 to feature interviews with Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish, Neil Young, as well as a SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series performance from Ed Sheeran

Howard Stern To Close Out 2021 With Star-Studded Week on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Week of December 13 to feature interviews with Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish, Neil Young, as well as a SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series performance from Ed Sheeran

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a star-studded line up of guests for Howard's final live week of 2021, including first-time guest Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish joined by FINNEAS, and legendary musician Neil Young. The three live shows will air starting on Monday, December 13.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio)

Howard Stern is regularly credited as the best interviewer in the business for his deep, wide-ranging long-form discussions with legends of entertainment. Recent guests to join The Howard Stern Show include Kate Beckinsale, Coldplay from the Apollo Theater, Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin with Martin Short, Sir Paul McCartney, Metallica with Miley Cyrus and Sir Elton John, Emily Ratajkowski, Ed Sheeran, and Kristen Stewart.

To finish the week, as a follow up to Ed Sheeran's November interview on The Howard Stern Show, Howard 101 will air Ed Sheeran's exclusive recent performance from SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in its entirety. The Sheeran special was recorded at The Belasco in Los Angeles and features songs from =, including his hit singles "Shivers" and "Bad Habits," which recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Song of the Year, alongside older fan favorites. The special will air on Howard 101 on Thursday, December 16 at 5:00 pm ET and 8:00 pm ET.

The Howard Stern Show Week of December 13 Schedule:

Billie Eilish Interview and Performance 9:00 am ET Monday, December 13.

Ben Affleck Interview 9:30 am ET Tuesday, December 14 .

Neil Young Interview 9:00 am ET Wednesday, December 15 .

Ed Sheeran Special 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm ET Thursday, December 16 .

Later in December, listeners will also be able to tune in to a special Howard Stern Best of 2021 on SiriusXM's Howard 100 and Howard 101. Howard 100 will feature the biggest, funniest and most dramatic moments from the past year on the show. Howard 101 will spotlight interviews with top comedians, actors, musicians and newsmakers from the past year.

The Howard Stern Best of 2021 will air Monday, December 20 through Friday, December 31 on Howard 100 and Howard 101 via satellite and on the SXM App. Fans can also watch videos from The Howard Stern Show on the SXM App.

Howard Stern's SiriusXM channels are available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go towww.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Danielle Lynn

Danielle.lynn@siriusxm.com

Carolina Dubon

Carolina.dubon@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.