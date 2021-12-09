Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership Welcomes New Member

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership announced the addition of the Mills County Economic Development Foundation to its coalition of economic development programs – the largest such alliance in the region, bringing the total to eight counties.

(PRNewsfoto/Greater Omaha Chamber)

"Mills County is excited to collaborate and help grow the Greater Omaha region as a partner of the Greater Omaha Chamber. Growth in Southwest Iowa is key to regional prosperity and the Mills County Economic Development Foundation believes in working together and extending ties across state lines to the other seven members of the economic partnership. We value the mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber and are aligned in the attitude that as a region, we will accomplish more by coming together," said Marco Floreani, Executive Director, Mills County Economic Development Foundation.

The Mills County Economic Development Foundation, Inc. assists new and existing businesses with information for location, relocation, expansion, and retention and provides a foundation on which all economic development activities are based. The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership includes:

"As the Greater Omaha area continues its rapid growth, adding a dynamic community like Mills County to the partnership is a huge win. Mills County brings quality labor, an additional partner in Iowa and a diverse list of sites to the table. As the Greater Omaha Economic Development Partnership grows in size, we will also grow in stature, setting an example for other regions across the country," said David G. Brown, president and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber.

The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership is unique in crossing boundary lines and is a single source for information on business, investment and employment in an eight-county area.

The 2014 opening of the highway-34 bridge, which connects Sarpy County to Mills County, provides additional infrastructure and support, along with Interstate-29. Trade and cooperation have long been established with Mills County being part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, and the partnership agreement between Mills County and Greater Omaha Chamber signifies strategic collaboration to bring more capital investment and jobs to the region.

CONTACT:

Aron Wehr

402-346-5000

awehr@omahachamber.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater Omaha Chamber