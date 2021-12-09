KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYA, a national accounting and management consulting firm, has been named one of America's Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2022 in the Forbes annually published list. This year, 223 out of approximately 4,400 recommended firms made the final list. Of those firms, 177 were recognized for both tax and accounting, including PYA.

Forbes Lists PYA Among Top Tax and Accounting Firms in the Nation

Firms were selected based on nationwide surveys with accounting/tax professionals and business clients. Participants were asked to list firms to which they would be comfortable referring business or doing business with based on their experience.

"At PYA we strive to have authentic and honest relationships with our clients across the nation," said PYA President and CEO Marty Brown. "It is an honor for our firm to be recognized by Forbes, and it demonstrates our continued commitment to serving our clients with excellence."

PYA is the only firm on the list headquartered in Knoxville, and one of only six in Tennessee.

In addition to this award from Forbes, PYA has been ranked in the Top 100 Accounting Firms by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) for the last six years. PYA previously was ranked 3rd highest percentage female ownership among the Top 100 Firms by IPA. Accounting Today also named PYA a Top 100 Firm in the nation and Top 10 in the Southeast region. Notably, the Firm also has the highest percentage of consulting/business advisory revenues of all the CPA firms in the country; and, among firms with revenues of $100 million or less, PYA's consulting/business advisory services revenues lead the nation. In 2017, PYA was recognized in the Accounting Today article "Inside the Top 100—Profiles of Four of the Most Successful Firms in the Profession." Additionally, it is consistently ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare.

Recently, the firm launched the Center for Rural Health Advancement and opened a new office location in Helena, Montana.

About PYA

For more than 35 years, PYA, has helped clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Helena, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit pyapc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE PYA