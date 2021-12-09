Flavored Water Market Size Exceeds 13 Billion

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Tech (OTC: GOGY) – A report from Grand View Research said that the global flavored water market size was valued at USD 13.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report said: "Consumers, especially millennials and Gen Z are spending more on flavored water."

Trevi Essence Water is a healthy and delicious way of staying hydrated. A true clean-label beverage that has superior flavor staying TRUE TO THE FRUIT.

Golden Grail has entered into the growing category of fruit-essence water with Trevi.

The market witnessed rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the increased focus on health concerns, which augmented the demand for flavored hydration products. Natural flavor waters are gaining traction due to their health benefits and refreshing tastes.

"Fruit-Infused water is gaining widespread recognition as a more healthy and delicious way of staying hydrated. Now, Golden Grail has a superior option in that space, with a true clean-label, proprietary formulas and a state-of-the-art manufacturing process. We are getting frequent emails from consumers who love Trevi, over HINT. We will be testing additional flavors, introducing strategic partnerships, including a non-for-profit mission, e-commerce with a subscription platform, offering a better tasting product and very focused on gaining untapped market share. We are extremely excited about the growth potential of Trevi in this booming category." said Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail.

"Golden Grail has entered into the growing category of fruit-essence water with Trevi. Our marketing strategy will be 'healthy hydration options should be available to everyone', of all economic points and to a diversity of race and gender. Golden Grail evaluated where most fruit-infused brands are being marketed and found them targeting mostly an educated, affluent demographic. Trevi will be executing sales and marketing strategies to make Trevi available to all people," said Erin Heit, Marketing Consultant for Golden Grail.

Trevi Essence Water has been carefully crafted with a superior flavor that stays TRUE TO THE FRUIT, with only two ingredients WATER & NATURAL FRUIT FLAVOR. It comes in 4 delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit. Our proprietary formulas and state-of-the-art manufacturing process result in a finished product with more flavor and aroma.

About Golden Grail

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) is an evolving company with a strategic mission to advance a beverage portfolio comprised of already proven Ready-To-Drink brands. The Company identifies and acquires brands within emerging beverage categories that need fiscally responsible new management. The Company then utilizes technology by applying their expertise, techniques and processes for the betterment of the economics of the Company and the advancement of the marketing and distribution of the beverages. The Companies recognizable portfolio of healthy functional beverages combined with industrious financial responsibility make Golden Grail a unique entity in the beverage industry.

