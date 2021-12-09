Family Turning Tragic Child Covid Death Into Non-Partisan, Grassroots Vaccine Advocacy Outreach Effort

Death of unvaccinated 10-year-old daughter prompts launch of powerful new video, support group "Our Missing Stars" to encourage vaccination in time for the holidays

SUFFOLK, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Virginia family who suffered the tragic death of their daughter to COVID-19 is turning their grief to action, forming a new group called "Our Missing Stars" launching this week to coincide with the holidays, aimed at encouraging those who have yet to get vaccinated to do so for themselves and their loved ones. The grassroots effort was founded by Nicole and Jeff Sperry, whose 10-year-old daughter contracted COVID-19 and died before she was eligible for vaccination.

"The only way Teresa's death from COVID makes sense is if we can prevent anyone else experiencing our heartbreak."

"The only way Teresa's death makes sense is if we can prevent anyone else experiencing our heartbreak," said Teresa's Dad Jeff Sperry. "I don't want other people feeling this. She loved Christmas, so this is a special gift we can give her."

The Sperry's, who were vaccinated earlier this year, have dedicated their lives since Teresa's death to raising awareness of the continued deadly threat of COVID-19, the need for us all to get vaccinated, and to build a supportive community of those who've lost a loved one to COVID.

COVID-19 has killed nearly 782,000 Americans to date (including over 600 children), and over 1,000 per day in the past week alone, according to the most recent CDC data. Those unvaccinated face a 14-times greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than those vaccinated, the CDC reports.

"I was at her bedside and people were standing in front of the school board meeting saying 'COVID is over, it doesn't affect healthy children.' If it was over, I would still have my daughter," said Teresa's mother Nicole, a third-grade teacher in Suffolk.

The Sperry's story is told in a heartbreaking new video being released today on the group's social media channels. The video was produced with support from the non-profit Glaser Progress Foundation, which focuses on measurably improving public health among its core priorities. Founder Rob Glaser learned of the Sperry's story after seeing media coverage following Teresa's death, which coincided with his passion for encouraging all Americans to follow the science and get vaccinated as the best way for us to save lives and put the COVID pandemic in the rear view mirror.

"I grieve for the Sperry's and for everyone who has lost a loved one or is suffering from Long Covid," said Glaser. "I admire the Sperry's courage and am honored to play a small role in helping the Sperry's tell their tragic story. I think their courage will encourage others to do the right thing and help us all get through and out of this terrible pandemic."

The Sperry's have heard from hundreds of families from across the world since Teresa's death, with a number of them saying they hadn't planned to get vaccinated until hearing their story and have since done so and gotten their children vaccinated as well.

"Seeing something good come from this horrible tragedy gives us some purpose and some hope," Nicole said. "Teresa was so loving, so supportive, and always looking for ways to be helpful. This is one way to honor the memory of our beautiful missing star."

The Sperry's have created new social media groups to connect with and support fellow families who've suffered the same loss, and those who want to help prevent any more needless deaths from happening by spreading the word about the efficacy of vaccinations, and to dispel the rampant misinformation preventing more people from getting themselves and their children vaccinated. Their efforts are overtly non-partisan and apolitical.

"Saving lives and protecting our communities should be something we all want," said Jeff. "We hope our story can help people realize saving lives isn't political and shouldn't be divisive. We think it's something we can all agree on."

In addition to creating the new group and promoting the video shot and produced by filmmaker Sam Auster, the Sperry's recently partnered with the Suffolk Family YMCA to offer a successful pediatric COVID clinic in Teresa's name for children 5-11 that drew dozens of families. "Teresa would have loved to have been there," Nicole said. "The vaccine for kids was approved too late to save her, but she is saving others."

The Sperry's hope to eventually form a non-profit organization that can reach far more people and make a much larger impact to continue honoring Teresa and keeping her memory alive.

"Teresa was strong, she was healthy, she was happy. COVID took her within five days. It didn't need to happen," said a tearful Jeff.

