Curio Releases Classic Mexican Bingo Lotería in NFTs

Limited Edition Digital Collectibles of the 15th Century Card Game Are Now Available for the First Time

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio, the premier NFT platform for entertainment brands and musical artists, today announced the launch of the first collection of officially licensed limited edition NFT digital collectibles from Loteria Don Clemente that encapsulates one of the oldest Mexican games still widely played today.

Lotería, also known as Mexican Bingo, originated in Italy during the 15th century before the game spread to Spain and onto Mexico. Frenchman Don Clemente Jacques created and printed his own version of Lotería in the 1800s, copyrighting his edition of the game in 1913. Clemente's version became a form of folk art and is the most widely recognized edition of Lotería.

The collection consists of 5,940 unique NFTs of the 54 classic cards, which are reanimated for collection, play, and prizes. Cards are available for purchase in a blind draw of 12-card packs for $149. Each pack contains classic and animated rarities, also including a future opportunity for the cards to be selected and fused into a randomized table. If placed in the correct direction, animated cards will interact with each other on a table, with this animation being considered very rare. Further details can be found on the Curio website .

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Don Clemente in this incredibly unique release, bringing this centuries-old classic to the modern-day," said Juan Hernandez, CEO of Curio. "The cultural significance of Lotería has spanned across countless borders and languages for hundreds of years, and Curio is honored to be the platform propelling Lotería into the digital era."

Packs of Curio's Lotería Don Clemente Collection will go on sale Thursday, December 9th at 12PM PT on curionft.com/loteria .

ABOUT CURIO

Curio delivers a new universe to serve fans through digital collectibles, driven by state-of-the-art non-fungible token (NFT) technology. Working with the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Curio brings innovative, cutting-edge engagement opportunities to delight fans and provide new ways to enhance their relationship with brands. To learn more, please visit: www.curionft.com

