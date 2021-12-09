"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2021 Final Tournament Kicks Off on Saturday, December 11

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2021 tournament Finals online on Saturday, December 11. The tournament will be livestreamed and showcase the winners from the Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team worldwide qualifying finals as they go head to head. The third installment of the Dream Championship will decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/1209/ctdt_dcs2021_finals.html) and in-game notifications for further details.
Dream Championship 2021 Overview
Date
Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 12:30 (Scheduled JST/UTC+9)
Livestream URLs
The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.
English: https://youtu.be/UQbj6mnkhf4
Japanese: https://youtu.be/UlVyq8AQM7Q
About Dream Championship
The Dream Championship is an official tournament for Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team hosted by KLab Inc. for players 20 years old and above. The tournament will use the mobile game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.
Dream Championship 2021 Official Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/
Cheer on the Competitors with YouTubers!
YouTubers will livestream the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel from all over the world. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together! Please check out the page for each YouTuber on the Dream Championship 2021 official website (https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/news/en/211209/).
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
Supported OSes:
Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
* Not available on some devices.
Genre:
Head-to-head football simulation game
Price:
Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions:
Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Discord Channel:
Copyright:
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
