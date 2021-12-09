Branch Wraps 2021 With Strong Growth, New Product Innovations And Industry Recognition Over 75,000 Apps and Top Brands Trust Branch to Streamline User Acquisition, Measure Engagement and Drive Marketing Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With mobile attribution, user experience, and privacy top of mind for marketers around the world, Branch ( branch.io ), the leading cross-platform solution for deep linking and attribution, experienced significant growth in 2021. Each month, the Branch platform now powers more than three billion user visits and over 65 billion link clicks.

"2021 has been a challenging year for mobile marketers as they have had to adjust how they serve, attribute and track campaigns," said Mada Seghete, Co-Founder of Branch. "Despite this, we have seen some of the most creative and effective campaigns to date in 2021 and we look forward to working with app creators, brands and agencies in the coming year to increase the effectiveness and ROI of their mobile marketing work."

A selection of new products and product enhancements released by Branch in 2021 include:

SKAdNetwork Support – Branch deepened SKAN integrations and support for ads served over Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook and Google, ensuring customers have SKAN data support across all major networks. – Branch deepened SKAN integrations and support for ads served over Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook and Google, ensuring customers have SKAN data support across all major networks.

NativeLink™ – NativeLink bridges the gap created by Private Relay in iOS 15 with a privacy-centric, on-device deferred deep linking solution that does not require an IP address or use of probabilistic matching. – NativeLink bridges the gap created by Private Relay in iOS 15 with a privacy-centric, on-device deferred deep linking solution that does not require an IP address or use of probabilistic matching.

QR Codes – Branch's QR Code API enables companies to easily create, launch, and measure QR code campaigns across all channels with a seamless user experience. – Branch's QR Code API enables companies to easily create, launch, and measure QR code campaigns across all channels with a seamless user experience.

Scheduled Log Exports – With Scheduled Log Exports, companies can get immediate updates on campaign performance to better optimize mobile app campaigns. – With Scheduled Log Exports, companies can get immediate updates on campaign performance to better optimize mobile app campaigns.

Journeys New Features – Branch added several new features to improve the user experience of the popular Journeys web-to-app smart banner product, including easier filtering, a new creative templates tool and better URL management. – Branch added several new features to improve the user experience of the popular Journeys web-to-app smart banner product, including easier filtering, a new creative templates tool and better URL management.

In 2021, Branch was named to both the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte Fast 500. Branch is ranked #365 on the Inc. 5000 , a list of the fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, and #111 on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 , a list of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America.

For more information on creating mobile growth campaigns, including strategies for user acquisition, retention, engagement, activation, virality, and mobile measurement, download Branch's 2021

Mobile Growth Handbook .

About Branch

Branch provides the leading cross-platform linking and attribution platform, offering solutions that unify user experience and measurement across devices and channels. Branch powers mobile links and cross-platform measurement to more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe, and has been selected by over 75,000 apps since 2014 — including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp, and many more.

