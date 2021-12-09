ARGENTINA WELCOMES BACK VISITORS WITH A HOST OF NEW ACCOMMODATIONS AND ATTRACTIONS

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentina re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers on November 1st and there's never been a better time to visit. From the thundering Iguazú Falls to the sophisticated airs of Buenos Aires, and the multi-hued landscapes of Salta and Jujuy in the northwest to the imposing glaciers in southern Patagonia, a host of new accommodations and attractions await visitors. New domestic flight options allow for seamless travel between the main tourist destinations of Argentina's vast territory. And with an exchange rate that is currently favorable to American travelers, it's even more affordable to experience the very best of Argentina. Following are some of the new developments that visitors can look forward to.

Accommodations

The newly renovated Gran Meliá Iguazú is the only hotel located within Iguazú National Park offering a direct view of the waterfalls. Guests can lounge by the 165-foot infinity pool overlooking the Garganta del Diablo (Devil's Gorge) and enjoy the surrounding lush subtropical rainforest. The hotel also boasts a spa and wellness center complete with hydrotherapy circuit and treatments based on the energetic properties of yerba mate, the locally grown herbal tea.

Argentina's northwest is a land of stunning landscapes and rich indigenous history. Straddling the provinces of Salta and Jujuy lie Salinas Grandes, the great salt plains located at some 11,000 feet above sea level. Pristine Camps is a new luxury tented camp located on the salt flats. Four fully equipped luxury domes with a maximum capacity for ten guests offer unparalleled views of clear night skies and one of the best stargazing experiences in the world. Sustainability is a key focus here and the camp runs on 100% renewable energy. In addition, Pristine Camps works exclusively with local communities and producers to contribute to the local economy and culture. The chef, Mariana García del Río, curates each menu by interpreting the stories behind the history and culture of the local communities.

Travelers looking to explore the vast expanses of Patagonia with its colorful lakes, rivers, forests, snow-capped Andean peaks and glaciers can also choose from new accommodations options. San Carlos de Bariloche's Hotel Panamericano is undergoing a full renovation (upper floor rooms have already been luxuriously refurbished) as the property recently came under the Marriott portfolio. Most of the hotel's 161 rooms and suites offer expansive views over Lake Nahuel Huapi.

Explora, well-known for their exclusive properties in some of South America's most remote locations as well as their commitment to conservation, have brought their award-winning brand to El Chaltén known to be one of the most picturesque towns in Patagonia, famous for its hiking circuits. The 20-room Explora Lodge – El Chaltén is built within the Los Huemules Conservation Reserve and provides breathtaking panoramas of the Marconi glacier. There is an exclusive spa on property and the hotel restaurant menu is inspired by the traditions of Argentine Patagonia.

Food and Wine

Mercat Villa Crespo is a new neighborhood market that is a paradise for food lovers. Located in the trendy Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo, Mercat Villa Crespo has a wide variety of shops and eateries that offer everything from Argentine regional specialties to Asian and Middle Eastern food, vegan and vegetarian options, fine wines and chocolates, artisanal breads, a Jewish bakery and even plant-based ice cream. The market also organizes workshops and cooking classes and demonstrations.

Buenos Aires' elegant Recoleta neighborhood is also making a culinary comeback with the opening of Bellas Artes Bar. Located next to the Fine Arts Museum (Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes - MNBA), and across the street from the iconic building of the University of Buenos Aires Faculty of Law, Bellas Artes Bar houses three different spaces where patrons can enjoy a great meal, grab a cocktail or take a leisurely coffee break. Guests can also opt to dine in the elegantly appointed outdoor terrace.

Argentine winery Tapiz is now aging some of their Wapisa branded malbecs under water. The wines are produced in Patagonia close to the Atlantic coast. The bottles are then sealed and placed in stainless steel cages and submerged 20 to 50 feet under the cold Atlantic waters, off the coast of the resort town of Las Grutas. Wines aged underwater have proved to be rounder, more elegant, and more fruit forward in taste due to the currents, the pressure, and the light. The micro-organisms at the bottom of the sea also shape creative patterns on the bottles which turns each bottle into a work of art crafted by nature. Diving enthusiasts can explore this underwater cellar and witness this novel way of aging wine.

Outdoor Activities

Raki Parque Aéreo is a new nature park for adrenaline lovers and fun for the entire family. Located near the city of Salta, kids and adults alike will enjoy the different levels of zip lining, canopy tours, and rock climbing while appreciating the great variety of flora in this part of northwestern Argentina.

