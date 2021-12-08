Zymo Research Partners With YARD Sciences to Expand Scientific Access to High School Students in Underserved Communities

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research announced today that it is partnering with YARD Sciences to give high school students up-close and personal experiences with scientific laboratories. Zymo Research has donated $10,000 to YARD Sciences to help purchase vitally needed laboratory equipment to support YARD Sciences' mission to provide students with a deep educational experience in the sciences.

YARD Sciences provides experiences with biomolecular and genetic engineering, human anatomy and physiology, and surgical subspecialties to high school students. They offer two-month pre-med and laboratory experiment programs for students in underserved communities. The curricula are based on actual research that has been performed by scientists at top universities. You can learn more about the organization on their website.

"Zymo Research is committed to supporting the next generation of scientists. We are grateful to be able to partner with YARD Sciences, an organization that provides opportunities for high school students in underserved communities so they can excel in research. Our donation will be used by YARD Sciences to purchase UV-Vis spectrophotometers, pH meters, and other laboratory equipment needed to help students achieve a hands-on experience in a scientific laboratory," said Nina Thornton, Senior Marketing Manager at Zymo Research. "With this gift, we hope to foster more high school students to enter various fields related to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math)."

"Partnering with Zymo Research has been crucial to our mission, that is, to encourage high school students who are experiencing financial hardship to develop an interest in science. This donation will allow YARD Sciences to purchase much-needed laboratory equipment to outfit our existing educational laboratory," said Dr. Yajamana Ramu, Science Team Member at YARD Sciences. "Zymo Research has been very generous in the past, contributing various types of plasmid purification kits for use in our biomedical laboratory."

To learn more about Zymo Research's philanthropic ventures, visit their website. To learn more about YARD Sciences, visit https://yardsciences.com.

