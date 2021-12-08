Truist announces partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), through its Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance business groups, today announced a partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi. Under the agreement, financing options will be available to clients who are shopping for a car through a dealer that partners with Truist or Regional Acceptance as well as the AutoFi platform. This will enable clients to create and submit an online credit application.

"We are delighted to provide our clients with the ability to look at their car financing options quickly, conveniently and at their own discretion," said Bill Jones, head of Dealer Retail Services at Truist. "We're also enthusiastic about supporting our dealers that subscribe to the AutoFi service. These dealers have made a commitment to providing a seamless, transparent, and safe digital transaction for clients. Truist's partnership with AutoFi delivers on our commitment to offer 'Technology plus Touch equals Trust.'"

With the AutoFi service, clients who apply online will see the Truist financing offer next to several competitors. Clients using this service get the benefit of seeing available financing options in real time. Truist sees AutoFi as a technology company that delivers a trustworthy experience to all credit applicants in an equitable, transparent and easy-to-use experience.

"The addition of Truist to AutoFi's lender network will provide consumers with more transparency and options on their digital car buying journey. We look forward to partnering with Truist to help redefine the future of automobile online sales and finance by making it easier and more equitable than ever before," said Kevin Singerman, CEO and co-Founder at AutoFi.

Clients will be able to use the new service beginning immediately. Truist Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance have almost 1,000 automotive dealer relationships using the AutoFi platform today.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $530 billion as of September 30, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

About AutoFi

AutoFi is a financial technology company transforming the way cars are bought and sold. The company's platform enables auto dealers to thrive in the new digital-first economy. Additionally, its suite of API's offer Lending as a Service no matter where or how the sale begins. AutoFi will now include Truist and Regional Acceptance as part of its network of trusted lenders. For more information visit www.autofi.com .

