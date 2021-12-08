Trualta announces investment from BERKS Group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing online education platform, Trualta announces an investment from the BERKS Group. Trualta is an e-learning platform focused on helping families manage the care of loved ones at home with clinically validated education.

"Our mission is to support and empower families that are managing challenging care situations at home," said Jonathan Davis, Founder and CEO, Trualta. "We were looking for an investor with extensive healthcare and education experience, alongside those same family values. The BERKS Group is a perfect fit."

The BERKS Group is a family investment office led by the third and fourth generations of the Bradley family.

"This investment in Trualta brings together two family cultures with a single focus of leveraging technology to help people care for their loved ones," said Eric Bradley, EVP of Business Development and Co-Owner, BERKS Group.

Trualta is already helping families across Canada and in 25 U.S. states. The work includes partnerships with state and local government, health insurers and healthcare providers. The company has also collaborated with leading academic health centers to prove that trained, confident family caregivers can improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care for our aging population. It will use the new funding to grow its sales and marketing team as well as build more content.

"We are focused on investing in companies with strong leadership teams who already have a proven record of success," said Doug Krebs, Operating Partner, BERKS Group. "Jonathan and his team have built excellent content using innovative tools to help solve critical problems for families today."

Trualta's team of clinicians, product designers, developers and researchers have proven that innovative training solutions can improve family caregiver wellness while delivering outcomes and cost savings for healthcare stakeholders.

"I am proud of what our team achieved as a bootstrapped startup the past few years, tackling a complex problem and producing real results for our clients and users. I can't wait to see how the BERKS Group investment and expertise propels us into the future," Davis said.

About BERKS Group

The BERKS Group is a diversified family of companies with holdings in education technology, high-value precision manufacturing, technology infrastructure and better-for-you consumer brands. The Bradley family also owns the News-Press & Gazette Company which has media holdings in digital, broadcast television, radio and publishing. www.BERKSGroup.com

About Trualta

Trualta supports families managing care for loved ones at home via an online learning platform. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers, providers, government and social service organizations, Trualta provides better care at a lower cost. Each partner organization is equipped with a customized learning portal offering on-demand, personalized skills-based training to help caregivers keep their loved ones at home for longer. Currently available in Canada and across 25 U.S. states, Trualta's evidence base offering is proving that trained, confident family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce costs. www.Trualta.com

