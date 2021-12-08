Torch.AI Acquires Leading Data Warehouse and Analytics Firm DataTech, Expands U.S. Department of Defense Support

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing, announced today the acquisition of The DataTech Group (DataTech), a technology solutions provider that delivers software and technical expertise across data warehousing solutions, decision support systems, and enterprise architectures with a focus on complex IT environments and systems from Teradata, Oracle, Sybase, Informix, and more.

Torch.AI

Torch.AI acquired leading data warehouse and analytics firm DataTech, expands U.S. Department of Defense Support.

Based in Illinois, DataTech provides government and private sector clients the ability to analyze, plan, and improve efficiencies through sophisticated data solutions. Organizations such as the Defense Information Services Agency (DISA) have benefited from DataTech's rapid deployment and sustained, cost effective, and impactful operational capabilities.

"DataTech and the team have built a robust product catalog of capabilities, including Government off-the-shelf (GOTS) solutions that are deployed globally and instrumental in a variety of mission-critical applications. Like us, DataTech is obsessed with customer satisfaction," says Brian Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "As we look to the future, Torch.AI is excited to support these customers with additional resources and technologies to enable better mission outcomes."

"Torch.AI and DataTech have symbiotic experience building out large-scale, complex data environment deployments for Federal clients," stated David Kervin, Chief Executive, Federal. "As Torch aggressively expands into the Federal market, our combined talents and expertise will further enhance our position as a leading provider of AI enabled, data intelligence solutions."

"I was immediately impressed with DataTech's technical acumen and results-driven mindset," stated Josh Wellner, Vice President of Mission Success. "Combine those traits with an intimate knowledge of the Federal space, and you have a winning combination. Torch's best-in-class capabilities just got even better."

About DataTech

At The DataTech Group, we understand the importance of successful IT project deployment and its impact on your business' agility, responsiveness, and performance. At the center of our philosophy is "Sustainable Value." Our focused range of capabilities coupled with our emphasis on providing IT solutions with your users in mind sets us apart in achieving a high rate of project successes.

Technologies change. Organizations change. Information changes. The need to make informed decisions does not change. With success deploying multi-billion-row active data warehouses and focused data marts, DataTech has the necessary public and private sector expertise to solve the toughest data challenges. DataTech effectively extracts and transforms our clients' raw data into cleansed information, which is then loaded into the best-in-class data warehouse platform for each unique enterprise requirement. DataTech complements its core offering by providing focused capabilities in Enterprise Architecture, Information Security, and a broad range of expert IT consulting services.

About Torch.AI

Torch.AI's Nexus™ platform changes the paradigm of data and digital workflows, forever solving core impediments caused by the ever-increasing volume and complexity of information. Customers enjoy a single unifying solution which begins by instantly deconstructing and describing any data, in real-time.

Purpose built for massively scaled, ultra-high-speed data processing, the platform comes equipped with security features, flexible data workloads, compliance capabilities, and drag and drop functionality that is unrivaled in today's technology landscape. The company's solutions have helped to fight fraud, secure information, make better decisions of trust, evolve operational capabilities, and create better customer experiences.

To learn more about the company's vision for unifying AI, visit the website at Torch.AI

Media Contact

marketing@torch.ai

Brian Weaver, Founder & CEO

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Torch.AI