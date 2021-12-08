PNM Declares Preferred Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Company of New Mexico, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 27, 2021.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2020 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company, PNM Resources provides electricity to approximately 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. Public Service Company of New Mexico serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

