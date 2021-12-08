IGEL Unveils Final Results of its Home Office Makeover Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today revealed the completed home office transformation for the winner of its Workspace Coolplace Home Office Makeover Contest. Bill Jenkins, a systems engineer for eBay, was the winner of the IGEL Workspace Coolplace Home Office Makeover contest, worth $20,000 dollars.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, over a billion employees were forced to start working from home. IGEL, providers of the endpoint operating system that is the ideal work-from-anywhere solution, put together a year-long campaign that would help people adjust to the difficult transformation, offering advice that ranged from ergonomic chairs to suitable lighting, from work wellness to Zoom tips. Participants were also entered to win a complete home workspace makeover with a value of $20,000, designed by leading home makeover and organizing expert Vicki Norris.

As the contest winner, Jenkins received a home office renovation designed by Norris and her team of experts. The makeover transformed a cramped and cluttered guest room into a productive and functional office environment for Jenkins as he continues works full time from home.

"Working from home has become a vital option in today's new normal. As we embrace this new way of work, it must remain productive, connected and secure," said Ron Bowman, Vice President, Digital and Communications, IGEL. "IGEL delivers the solution that can make remote work both protected and efficient. We were thrilled to work with organizing expert Vicki Norris to deliver an inspired new home office for Bill Jenkins so that he can continue to work from home in the home office workspace he's always wanted."

The IGEL Workspace Coolplace Home Office Makeover Contest ran throughout 2020 with multiple prizes and chances to win. The contest grand prize was awarded to the winning submission in IGEL's Customer Challenge Award contest where IGEL customers qualified for a chance to win the $20,000 home makeover prize by submitting their testimonial entry.

The makeover was designed and created by Vicki Norris, a nationally recognized organizing and home makeover expert. Throughout the promotions campaign, Norris also hosted 12 episodes of "Workspace Coolplace" featuring work-at-home tips, advice and workstyle recommendations. Watch her video and read her blog and tips here.

About IGEL

IGEL is one of the world's leading providers of next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's innovative software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device and some ARM/RPI4 devices. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

