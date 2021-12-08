GT Molecular Announces a Highly Sensitive Wastewater Testing Service for the Omicron Coronavirus Variant RT-qPCR and digital PCR Reagent Kits to follow shortly (Patent Pending)

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Molecular, a company providing multiplexed, ultrasensitive PCR assays for wastewater-based epidemiology, cancer and pathogen panels, has announced the upcoming release of its sensitive PCR tests to monitor the coronavirus Omicron variant, B.1.1.529.

GT Molecular releases two offerings for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

The Omicron variant which was designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO) is by far the most divergent variant with more than 30 mutations in the spike protein. The virus was first identified in South Africa and has now been reported in dozens of countries around the world. The WHO has reported that preliminary findings suggest a higher risk of transmission compared to other variants of concern.

Two offerings are available for the detection of the Omicron, B.1.1.529 variant:

A national wastewater-based epidemiology testing service in which sewage from communities around the country is tested for the presence of the key mutations that define the B.1.1.529 variant. Patent-pending RT-qPCR and digital PCR reagent kits designed specifically for the B.1.1.529 variant that empower academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories will be available shortly.

These new offerings underline the GT Molecular's commitment to supporting the world's pandemic response by rapidly providing highly sensitive and specific assays for monitoring new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

About GT Molecular

GT Molecular is a leader in providing highly customizable, ultrasensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests. GTM's molecular app technology is an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for rapid deployment and provides reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 1-3 molecules of target nucleic acid. The company has a growing catalog of molecular assays that includes SARS-CoV-2 multi-variant tests, cancer panels, multiplexed pathogen panels for clinical labs and quantitative standards.

ORDER & INFORMATION: info@gtmolecular.com

970-498-1698

View original content:

SOURCE GT Molecular