Game-changing Urinary Incontinence Therapy Now Available To Patients In The Inland Northwest

POST FALLS, Idaho, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 in 3 women suffers from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) at some point in their lives. SUI tends to develop as women get older, often during or after pregnancy. The leaks are due to a weakness in the pelvic floor that can allow urine to leak out during normal daily activities such as coughing, laughing, exercising, or lifting an object.

Bulkamid, a soft, water-based gel delivered via a series of small injections into the urethral wall is an FDA-approved treatment for SUI. Similar to some facial fillers, Bulkamid remains in the body over time without causing reactions in the surrounding tissue, resulting in durable, long-lasting relief that some experts in urogynecology are calling game-changing.

Northwest Specialty Hospital's women's health service, Northwest Women's Care, is the first hospital in the Inland Northwest to offer this innovative new therapy. The FDA-approved treatment takes only 15 minutes to complete in the office, requires no incisions, and has demonstrated long-lasting symptom relief. The medical director of Northwest Women's Care, Dr. Adam Duke, recently stated, "Bulkamid offers our patients at Northwest Women's Care an exciting alternative to the urinary incontinence surgery. We believe that this treatment will not only be more convenient for many of our patients but also provide sustained relief from their symptoms."

Bulkamid® is a best-in-class urethral bulking agent for women with stress urinary incontinence (SUI), distributed by Axonic Inc., which has demonstrated a strong safety profile in more than 70,000 women.

According to Axonics® CEO Raymond W. Cohen, "Axonics® will provide urogynecologists and urologists with a complete suite of clinically differentiated incontinence solutions for their patients."

