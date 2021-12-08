G FUEL Teams Up with Sony Pictures' Spider-Man™: No Way Home on New G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade

One New Flavor in Three New Spider-Man Suit Design Packaging Available at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with Sony Pictures' upcoming film Spider-Man™: No Way Home, G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — today announced that its new flavor, G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade, has new packaging available in three different Spider-Man suit designs, all of which appear in the new movie. G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade is available for U.S. customers to buy at gfuel.com/collections/spiderman while supplies last.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

In celebration of the upcoming movie release, G FUEL has unmasked their own Spider-Man: No Way Home collection!

G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade has a few Spider-Man suits to show off: the Black and Gold Suit, Red and Black Suit, and Hybrid Suit! The flavor will remind you of a sweet and tangy lemon-bubble ice pop. Get ready to start climbing on walls!

G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade isn't just coming as a Collector's Box. While the powdered form is part of a limited-edition boxed set, which includes one 40-serving tub and one 16 oz shaker cup available in all three Spider-Man suits, G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade is also available for purchase as a standalone 40-serving tub and G FUEL Cans. The Hybrid Suit look can also be purchased as a caffeine-free 30-serving Radioactive Lemonade G FUEL Hydration Tub at gfuel.com and with G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade Sparkling Hydration, available in 17 oz bottles exclusively on Amazon.

"G FUEL is a great fit for Spider-Man. Their marketing is fresh and innovative and the graphics on their packaging reflect a strong attitude and tone that fit quite well with the overall marketing campaign for the film," said Jeffrey Godsick , EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location-Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade tub energy formula is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

A single 16 oz G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade Can has zero calories and contains 300 mg of caffeine. Both G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade tub and can energy formulas contain proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes, so you can web-sling your way through the city all night!

G FUEL Hydration has zero caffeine, zero sugar, and zero calories and is electrolyte + focus + vitamin fortified! Sometimes you need the hydration after a long day of crimefighting and dimensional shifting but you don't want all that caffeine. Well, G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade Hydration has got your back.

G FUEL Sparkling Hydration is calorie-free, sugar-free, caffeine-free, naturally flavored, and slightly more carbonated than G FUEL Cans. Each 17 fluid ounce bottle of G FUEL Sparkling Hydration features a combination of the following key ingredients:

The amino acid L-Tyrosine to keep you focused

Vitamins C, E, B12, and B6 to help you stay on top of your game

Electrolytes sodium, potassium, and magnesium to keep you hydrated and firing on all cylinders

"Spider-Man was one of my favorite superheroes growing up. I could relate to him being from New York and also wishing I could web-sling from building to building," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "We're so excited to team up with Sony Pictures again and bring three new looks to our tribute to Spider-Man™: No Way Home."

G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade is the third flavor that G FUEL created in collaboration with Sony Pictures. The first two flavors are Black Ooze and Red Ooze, inspired by Sony Pictures' film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Don't miss out: pick up G FUEL Radioactive Lemonade, inspired by Sony Pictures' Spider-Man™: No Way Home, now at gfuel.com/collections/spiderman. Choose your favorite Spider-Man suit or collect all three while supplies last.

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered hydration formula, edible energy crystals, and sparkling Hydration, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 300,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of NoisyButters , NICKMERCS , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Summit1G , xQc , KSI , Logic , Roman Atwood , ONE_shot_GURL, SavinTheBees, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures, RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Spider-Man™: No Way Home

The film is directed by Jon Watts , written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers , based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko . Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producers and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso , JoAnn Perritano , Rachel O'Connor , Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland , Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch , Jacob Batalon , Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei .

