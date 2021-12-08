CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group recently unveiled the 2021 winner of the third annual corporate holiday and New Year's card competition. This year's winner, Ram Srivatsa (10) is the son of associate Harsha Venkatesha, Principal Pega Lead System Architect in Carmel, Ind.,

CNO Financial Group Selects 2021 Holiday and New Year’s Card Winner

Throughout the months of September and October, CNO associates' immediate family members under the age of 18 were invited to submit artwork. Designs reflected diverse holiday traditions celebrated by all CNO associates and their families. Srivatsa's work will be featured on the company's official 2021 corporate holiday card (picture included).

"Congratulations to Ram and thank you to the 85 participants in this year's contest," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Annually, our associates look forward to reviewing the different artwork submitted by the talented young family members of our associates. The holiday card program not only celebrates our associates' diverse backgrounds, but also complements our commitment to giving back to our communities."

As the contest winner, Srivatsa received an art kit, a $500 gift card, and a $500 CNO donation to the charity of his choice, The Gates Foundation.

"I was super ecstatic that I had won this year's contest," said Srivatsa. "I am happy that a donation will be made to the Gates Foundation. I picked this organization because I had seen it on TV and read about how it helps a lot of people in need across the globe."

"Finding out that Ram won was a pleasant surprise," said Venkatesha. "The Holiday and New Year's Card contest is a wonderful platform. It's a great opportunity and a huge exposure for all the young artists out there in our CNO family. A fantastic initiative from CNO that motivates and inspires everyone."

CNO's corporate holiday card program launched in 2019 as an opportunity for associates' family members to get involved with the CNO corporate community and build the holiday spirit leading up to the season. In addition to recognizing the winner, CNO also donates to the various organizations selected by the winner and runners-up, including American Childhood Cancer Organization and Hinsdale Humane Society. All children receive their choice of an art kit or an e-gift card for participating in the program.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,600 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

