Ascent Launches More Innovative Outcomes-Based Lending Options for Students Attending Accelerated Learning Programs

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Funding , a leader in outcomes-based lending, announced the extension of its Outcomes Loan to technology bootcamp programs that create social and economic pathways for students in school and after graduation. Students, including those with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, interested in attending accelerated learning programs can apply for Ascent's Outcomes Loan to cover their school costs.

"Earlier this year, we added more options for students to invest in higher education beyond traditional degree programs," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Ruggiero. "Ascent's Outcomes Loan allows students to defer paying for their education until they find a job after graduation with a competitive salary. Through our innovative loan products, we want to continue reinforcing the value of a bootcamp education that helps students launch into well-paying careers."

Ascent's Outcomes Loans are consumer loans offered to eligible students attending accelerated learning programs. Borrowers can also receive Ascent's benefits, such as:

Job-based repayment . Students can defer repayment for up to one year after completing their program or receiving a qualifying job offer.

Aligned Incentives. Schools can customize their interest rate and include loan cancellation provisions based on a student's ability to find employment.

Expanded access. U.S. citizens, permanent residents, DACA, and international students can apply to cover up to 100% of their cost of attendance.

Scholarships and giveaways. Ascent gives away more than $80,000 in scholarships every year.

In partnership with innovative schools, Ascent created a financing platform that is both transparent and puts students first by evaluating a school's application process, acceptance rates, staffing, and student outcomes (employment rates and average salaries for graduates). Ascent ensures every school it partners with is paving the way for student success.

Among the 90+ Ascent eligible bootcamp schools, Ascent is proud to announce partnerships with Thinkful , Springboard , and, most recently, Bloom Institute of Technology (formerly known as Lambda School).

To learn more, visit www.AscentFunding.com/Bootcamps-Loans .

Ascent Funding is committed to student success and aims to revolutionize how students pay for higher education at more than 2,600 traditional schools and coding bootcamps. Skills Fund, LLC (d/b/a Ascent Skills Funding) products are made available through Richland State Bank, Member FDIC.

