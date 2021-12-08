AES Launches First-of-its-Kind Robot to Accelerate Solar Construction

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the launch of Atlas, a new first-of-its-kind solar installation robot. Atlas represents a major advance in solar energy technology, making it faster, more efficient and safer to construct new solar facilities. Atlas was designed by AES through a multi-year innovation process and built in cooperation with Calvary Robotics and other third parties.

The new Atlas robot from AES enables the rapid deployment of new solar resources at scale to help meet the demand for greener energy.

For markets and organizations to stay on track to achieve their net-zero emissions commitments, 455 GW of new solar facilities globally would be required each year through 2030, according to BNEF, which is more than three times the amount of capacity installed in 2020. Electricity plays a central role in the net-zero future, and solar energy is an increasingly attractive option as one of the most cost effective and abundant renewable energy resources. The new Atlas robot from AES enables the rapid deployment of new solar resources at scale to help meet the demand for greener energy.

"Stakeholder commitment to a net-zero carbon energy future has never been higher, but our industry risks not being able to achieve this goal if we continue to adopt clean energy at the current pace," said Chris Shelton, AES Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer. "The AI-enabled, first-of-its-kind Atlas robot automates the construction of new solar resources, enabling a safer work environment, shorter project timelines and lower overall energy costs."

AES teams will use Atlas as a next generation tool in the construction of new solar projects. Atlas will complement our skilled workforce by keeping them safe and performing the heavy lifting, placing and attachment of solar modules while adding new high-tech jobs.

"We are proud of the work that we've been able to do with AES in the development of Atlas at our Webster, New York headquarters. Calvary is focused on utilizing our expertise in advanced manufacturing to meet customer needs," said Michael Marseglia, Calvary Robotics Vice President for Robotics and Technology. "To achieve this vision, we must rely on our most valuable assets, our talented people working together. We strive to create an environment rich with opportunity for learning, advancement and personal fulfillment."

In addition to Atlas, AES' other innovations and investments to reimagine solar energy from co-creating new solutions to meet customer needs through operations and maintenance include:

Combining solar energy with other technologies to work around the clock for customers through our product that guarantees 24/7 clean energy on an hourly basis;

Investing in 5B and its MAVERICK technology, which enables the deployment of solar resources three times as fast to deliver twice the amount of energy on the same amount of land;

Pioneering the world's first DC-coupled solar plus battery storage solutions providing dispatchable clean energy; and

Deploying solar robots from Ecoppia to automate the cleaning of panels to ensure peak performance.

The work AES is doing to reimagine solar is helping organizations meet their clean energy objectives while accelerating the net-zero future of energy.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit AES Reimagining Solar.

