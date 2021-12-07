Hub International Expands Commercial and Personal Insurance Solutions with Acquisition of Texas-Based Cameron Investment Company, Inc., d/b/a Shepard Walton King Insurance Group

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Cameron Investment Company, Inc., d/b/a Shepard Walton King Insurance Group (Shepard Walton King). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in McAllen, Texas, Shepard Walton King provides clients with business and personal insurance in various industries, including agribusiness, real estate and education, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities. Raul Cabaza III, President, and the Shepard Walton King team will join Hub Texas.

"Shepard Walton King leads a highly skilled team and will add depth to our insurance solutions as clients' needs continue to shift and grow," said Martin Yung, President and CEO of Hub Texas.

"Hub has established an extensive network of specialists and innovative services to meet our clients' growing needs," added Cabaza. "We're excited to be joining Hub, which will help us build on our successes in the market."

Reagan Consulting served as financial advisor to Shepard Walton King in the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

