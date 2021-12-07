Elastic Suite Estimates Global Impact of Printing B2B Sales Catalogs

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital technology leader Elastic Suite, using scientific methodology provided by the Environmental Paper Network's (EPN) Paper Calculator, has created the first ever estimate of the global environmental impact of printing B2B sales catalogs. The report covers the entirety of wholesale catalogs used by manufacturers to merchandise and sell their products to retail partners. Elastic is also providing a sustainability calculator, powered by EPN's Paper Calculator methodology, for individual brand manufacturers to estimate the positive environmental impact when transitioning from printed to digital catalogs.

"Taking greater responsibility for the environmental impact of all aspects of manufacturing, including the printing of B2B sales catalogs, is becoming increasingly important to successfully combat climate change," said Josh Reddin, Emerald EVP, Elastic Suite.

The report summarizes the estimated annual environmental impact across 16 key manufacturing verticals representing $6.2 trillion in annual global revenue and an estimated 184.1 billion double-sided printed catalog pages, equal to 4,288 square miles of paper per year. The top five estimated environmental impacts for this quantity of printing using the EPN Paper Calculator and expressed in annual values are:

Wood – Consumes 7.72 million US short tons of wood, equal to 46.3 million trees. The logging of this many trees disrupts 1,142 square miles of forest every year, a land area larger than the state of Rhode Island.

Energy – Uses 56.4 trillion BTUs of energy, equal to 67.1 million residential refrigerators running for a year.

Greenhouse Gas – Produces 21.8 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), equal to 3.95 million cars driven per year.

Water – Uses 53.5 billion gallons of fresh water, equal to the use of 38.6 million residential clothes washers per year.

Solid Waste – Produces 1.37 million tons of solid waste, equal to the trash created by 1.71 million people per year.

"Awareness is the first step leading to the necessary changes in corporate behavior and Elastic Suite is not only using our paper calculator to help create that awareness, but also provides actual technology solutions to ensure that the natural resource savings can be realized," said Kim Porter, Environmental Paper Network – North America.

For a full copy of the news release, access to the entire report or the sustainability calculator, or for more information on the methodology used, please visit:

Contact:

Kenny Thomas

1-801-232-2916

kenny.thomas@emeraldx.com

View original content:

SOURCE Elastic Suite