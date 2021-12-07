Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Locked Video(s)" App

New Link In Bio App Allows Creators to Monetize Premium Videos and Video Playlists from Link in Bio

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Locked Video(s), a new app that lets creators sell and monetize exclusive video collections directly from their Link in Bio.

Locked Video(s) lets creators upload videos to the app from any of their devices and set a price for unlocking them. Followers can then visit the creator's Link in Bio and seamlessly purchase the video(s) directly from the app. Creators will keep 100% of all proceeds and followers maintain access to the premium content after purchase.

"Apps that deliver premium content are important in offering consistent, passive revenue for creators and exclusivity and connection for followers. We believe that all content creators, large or small, should have access to tools that make exclusive content that works for them. Locked Video(s) offers YouTubers, vloggers, podcasters, and many other creators the ability to do just that," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

