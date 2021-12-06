Cars.com Inc. and Dealer Inspire hybrid event features retired Navy SEAL Officer Jocko Willink and other powerful speakers focused on delivering smart, sustainable strategies for personal and professional success.

Your Best Self, REFUELED: Cars.com's Free REFUEL Event Will Inspire, Invigorate and Activate Attendees' Mental, Physical and Emotional Well-Being for 2022 Cars.com Inc. and Dealer Inspire hybrid event features retired Navy SEAL Officer Jocko Willink and other powerful speakers focused on delivering smart, sustainable strategies for personal and professional success.

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by leading car-shopping marketplace Cars.comTM (NYSE: CARS) and hosted by Dealer Inspire (DI), a Cars.com Inc. company, " REFUEL " is a FREE one-day, virtual and in-person event featuring world-class speakers that will teach attendees new ways to grow their professional and personal lives in 2022 and inspire them to take action.

This year, REFUEL attendees have the option of attending either in person or virtually. Guests tuning in from home will be able to cast the day's events to their mobile phone or smart TV via YouTube, allowing them to disconnect from their computers and fully engage in the live workshops and speaker discussions. Suggested donations to Loaves and Fishes ; Girls Who Code ; Clean Air Task Force and My Block My Hood My City are encouraged. Cars.com will match donations up to $25,000 per charitable organization.

REFUEL will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT. Attendees must preregister at www.DealerInspire.com/REFUEL .

"Many people begin journeys of self-improvement on Jan. 1, but REFUEL gives attendees a head start," said Joe Chura, founder of Dealer Inspire. "This year's event features a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, a New York Times bestselling author, a world expert in brain performance, an international fitness expert and a parasnowboarder. Each has a unique background and area of expertise, and taken together, their perspectives have the power to transform the way we approach the new year for better outcomes in our mental, physical and career health and ongoing development."

In addition to hearing from Joe Chura and Alex Vetter, Cars.com CEO, attendees will learn from the following speakers:

Jocko Willink , author, podcaster and retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer. Jocko Willink is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer and co-author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller "Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win" and " The Dichotomy of Leadership." At REFUEL, he will share learnings from his military and private-sector career that have equipped him with world-class methods for applying effective discipline and leadership principles to maximize success when it really counts.



Cal Fussman , journalist, author, corporate consultant and podcaster. Cal Fussman is a New York Times bestselling author, world-renowned interviewer, keynote speaker, world traveler, James Beard Award winner, treasure hunter and corporate storytelling consultant who will teach REFUEL attendees how to ask insightful questions that generate meaningful answers and build business relationships that transcend the transactional to create genuine trust and mutual understanding.



Angela Manuel-Davis , international fitness evangelist and motivational coach. Angela Manuel-Davis has been an international fitness evangelist and motivational coach for over 15 years; a former member of the U.S. track and field team, Angela will bring REFUEL attendees a champion's perspective on goal achievement and building the bridge from vision to reality, drawn from her experience as a five-time All-American, Olympic Trials semifinalist and member of the World Championship team.



Jim Kwik , world expert in brain performance and accelerated learning. Jim Kwik is a widely recognized world expert in memory improvement, brain optimization and accelerated learning; his REFUEL session will highlight and expand upon the most impactful lessons for coping and growth from his educational training podcast "Kwik Brain With Jim Kwik" and New York Times bestselling book "Limitless: Upgrade Your Brain, Learn Anything Faster and Unlock Your Exceptional Life."



Amy Purdy , actress, model, parasnowboarder and clothing designer. Drawing on her extraordinary life experiences as an actress, model, New York Times bestselling author of "On My Own Two Feet: From Losing My Legs to Learning the Dance of Life," star on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" and winner of the bronze medal in snowboarding at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games, Amy Purdy will coach REFUEL attendees on harnessing resilience after setback and writing — or rewriting — a powerful personal story that reflects who you are, what you've overcome and where you're going next.

To learn more about REFUEL, its speakers, pre-registration and the event's charitable contributions, please visit www.DealerInspire.com/REFUEL .

