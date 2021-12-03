Teamsters Airline Division, TAMC Awarded FAA Workforce Development Grant

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 30, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved $450,000 for the Teamsters Airline Division, in partnership with the Aviation Mechanics Coalition (TAMC), for the Aviation Workforce Development Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Grant.

"With this grant, we have the ability to provide any individual with an interest in a career in aviation maintenance or manufacturing an understanding of the basic principles involved," said Capt. David Bourne, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "We're extremely grateful that the FAA is committed to working with us on developing the next generation of talent in this craft."

"This milestone is a testament to commitment and vision of Capt. Bourne, who saw the TAMC as the future vehicle for all aviation maintenance technician issues," said Chris Moore, Teamsters Airline Division International Representative and TAMC Chairman. "We formed the TAMC in 2007 to address aviation maintenance technician issues and have continued to make inroads and improvements throughout the industry. A cornerstone of TAMC is to develop educational programs."

The grant will be used to fund the development and completion of the Aviation Basics program (AVB), an eight-week course designed to provide basic skills to individuals with an interest in pursuing a career in aviation maintenance or manufacturing. The AVB program is a partnership between the TAMC and Northrop Rice U.S.A.

