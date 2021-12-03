IOU Financial Introduces 24-Month Term Loan

IOU continues to fulfill product innovation promise to meet the funding needs of small business owners

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IOU FINANCIAL INC. ("IOU" or "the Company") (TSXV: IOU), a leading online lender to small businesses ( IOUFinancial.com ), announced today the launch of a new 24-month term for loan amounts ranging between US$300K and US$600K.

"IOU Financial is committed to product innovation, and the 24-month term loan is designed to give our broker network partners an expanded range of tools to meet the growing needs of small business owners nationwide," said Robert Gloer, President and CEO.

Today's news comes as a follow up to IOU's introduction of an industry-first Cash-Back Loan announced on August 4, 2021, a unique term loan product for small businesses that encourages and rewards perfect payment histories with a cash reward of 3% of the original loan amount. On November 2, 2021, IOU announced that it had surpassed US$1 Billion in total loan originations and established an all-time record in quarterly loan originations.

"Product innovation is a pillar of IOU Financial's Post-Pandemic Growth Plan," added Gloer. "Small business owners have growth plans too and getting a 24-month term loan funded within 24 hours can be a powerful tool for them to leverage in the continuing economic recovery."

IOU's 24-month term loan is available to businesses that have been in operation for at least 7 years and rewards those with high credit scores. Available only to qualified new and returning clients, the 24-month term loan is designed to give small business owners the convenience of lower payment amounts over longer terms with weekly and bi-weekly payment options, providing them access to capital to invest in the growth of their business. This new product gives IOU's broker partners an expanded range of options to meet the growing needs of merchants in the context of the continuing economic recovery.

IOU broker network partners can find out whether their clients qualify for the 24-month term loan by contacting their IOU Financial Account Executive. Merchants can find a broker, and independent brokers can apply to join IOU Financial's broker network, by visiting www.IOUFinancial.com.

About IOU Financial Inc.

IOU Financial Inc. is a wholesale lender that provides quick and easy access to growth capital to small businesses through a network of preferred brokers across the US and Canada. Built on its proprietary IOU360 technology platform that connects underwriters, merchants and brokers in real time, IOU Financial has become a trusted alternative to banks by originating over US$1 billion in loans to fund small business growth since 2009. IOU trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IOU (TSXV: IOU), and on the US OTC markets as IOUFF. To learn more about IOU Financial's corporate history, financial products, or to join our broker network please visit www.IOUFinancial.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address or discuss activities, events or developments that IOU expects or anticipates may occur in the future. These forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "may", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "intends", "seeks", "allows", "creates a path for", "puts in a position to" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. These forward-looking statements are subject to and involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of IOU, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and shareholder approvals, the execution of definitive documentation, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing, risks related to the Company's incapacity to execute on its business plan, dependence on third-party service providers, competition, dependence on key personnel, security and confidentiality risk, technological development risk, IT disruptions, maintenance of client relationships, and litigation risk. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by such statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefit IOU will derive from them. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. IOU does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found beginning on page 18 under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in IOU's management's discussion and analysis dated November 18, 2021, which is available under IOU's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

