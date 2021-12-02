Poggenpohl Opens Flagship SoHo NY Studio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poggenpohl announces its new 5,000 square foot Flagship showroom in SoHo, New York's premier design destination for world-class brands. The two-story retail experience is a striking juxtaposition of old and new: the cast iron architecture of this historic 100-year-old building's facade, Corinthian style columns that run down the middle of the space and 15-foot ceilings set amid a loft style open floor plan that seamlessly blends with the modern European kitchens and luxury interiors.

Poggenpohl Announces New Flagship SoHo NYC Showroom

This is the first U.S. location in Poggenpohl's global redesign that showcases luxurious home-like environments, representing the brand's kitchen concepts: +SEGMENTO, +MODO, +VENOVO and +STAGE. To maximize best use of space, the main kitchen displays extend to the full 15-foot ceiling height. A highlight of the showroom is a working +MODO kitchen island for "Live" cooking demos. The soft matte black island, complete with dark oak accents, and the contrasting 15-ft high Aluminum Champagne cabinet column provide an eye-catching contrast.

To demonstrate Poggenpohl's design capability beyond kitchens, other "rooms" featured include a bar/media space, a wardrobe, two bathrooms and a conference area. In addition, an authentic NYC style galley kitchen and multi-unit kitchen are on display. Poggenpohl's kitchen organization solutions are a must-see, with interior drawer accessories and pantry organization systems to inspire tidy spaces.

"We're delighted to finally introduce the Poggenpohl Flagship to the NYC design community. We've invested in our brand image and created a luxury living space to spark inspiration. It's part of the company's strategic direction to align luxury kitchen design concepts with a unique customer experience," said Marcia Speer, President, Poggenpohl U.S., Inc. "We welcome you to visit our new showroom and be inspired to design your dream kitchen with Poggenpohl."

The Soho showroom installation was finalized in March 2020 just as the pandemic shut down NYC. The showroom opened up slowly this summer and is now operating on a regular schedule. This marks Poggenpohl's 10th corporate showroom in the U.S. More corporate locations include the Architects & Designers Building in Midtown NY, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, DCOTA Florida, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In addition, Poggenpohl is represented by more than 20 independent kitchen retail partners across the U.S.

Poggenpohl Soho is located at 138 Greene Street (between W Houston and Prince Streets) and is open to consumers and design professionals from Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and by appointment by calling 212-228-3334. Poggenpohl offers a full-service customer experience including bespoke kitchen planning, design, countertops, appliances, delivery and installation.

For a 360 Tour of Poggenpohl Soho, follow this link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fMa18Dood3G&hl=1&ts=1

About Poggenpohl

Poggenpohl has a long tradition of innovation. As the inventor of the modern kitchen Poggenpohl sustainably combines architectural concepts and applications with trend-setting design, superb craftsmanship and technical precision. Founded in 1892, the small cabinet maker's shop has evolved into the leading brand for German-made luxury kitchen architecture. The company's outstanding international reputation is built upon its constant pursuit of innovation.

Poggenpohl kitchens are manufactured at the company's headquarters in Herford, Germany, ensuring their distinction and high standard of quality. The kitchens are sold in over 70 countries around the world, through an international network of the company's own studios and authorized business partners.

