Nulogy and OMP partner to serve multi-enterprise connected CPG supply chains

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy and OMP have signed an accord to jointly deliver digital solutions for multi-enterprise connected supply chains in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. The new partnership allows the two companies to deploy their extensive expertise more effectively to bring value to CPG brand communities.

OMP Unison Planning™ optimizes supply chain operations within an organization—from sales and operations to logistics and procurement—ensuring the company is aligned on strategic goals. OMP's solution is trusted by Fortune 500 companies such as Procter & Gamble, Land O' Lakes, and General Mills.

Nulogy is a purpose-built multi-enterprise platform for contract supplier networks. It enables FMCG brands and their extended suppliers to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy is already running in the supply networks of leading brands such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

"As a leader in demand and supply planning, OMP believes strongly in the power of technology to advance supply chain performance and efficiency," said Philip Vervloesem, Senior Vice President, OMP USA. "We are excited to work with Nulogy, a like-minded partner with customer communities in common, who also complements our capabilities."

"Given the speed and volatility of today's global market, it is more important than ever for brands to collaborate on a frictionless digital ecosystem with their supplier communities," said Jason Tham, Nulogy's CEO. "Through our partnership with OMP, we look forward to enabling true end-to-end supply web transparency, as well as next-level supply sensing through modern intelligent systems."

The new partnership is set to give both companies a fresh catalyst to provide FMCG brands a frictionless cohesive way forward in their digital transformation. Together, Nulogy and OMP are aiming to make the manufacturing, packaging, and delivery processes more flexible and less wasteful.

Benefiting consumers and manufacturers alike, both companies are confident the alliance will result in supply networks that are less susceptible to disruption and more sustainable.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading provider of collaborative supply chain solutions, allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to volatile retail and consumer environments while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract manufacturing and co-packing operations and enhance supply chain synchronization, Nulogy's cloud-based software platform allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth. Visit Nulogy online at www.nulogy.com .

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™ concept.

