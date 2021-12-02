Rugged, rear I/O version of this 10GbE Network Interface Card (NIC) mezzanine module is available offering KX4 backplane connections to Intel's XL710 Ethernet Controller.

New 10-Gigabit Ethernet XMC Module Features Dual 10GBASE-KX4 Ports and Conduction-Cooling Support Rugged, rear I/O version of this 10GbE Network Interface Card (NIC) mezzanine module is available offering KX4 backplane connections to Intel's XL710 Ethernet Controller.

WIXOM, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acromag's new XMC633 module offers two independent 10-gigabit Ethernet interface ports with 10GBASE-KX4 protocol. The XMC mezzanine card mounts on VME, VPX, PCIe and other embedded computing carrier boards. An industry-leading Intel® XL710 Ethernet Controller provides high-performance network connectivity with advanced off-load and virtualization capabilities. The rear I/O model XMC633 routes two KX4 interfaces to the P16 connector and is compatible with conduction-cooling frames. Two other models are available. Acromag's XMC631 has four SFP+ front panel connectors for fiber optic or copper media transceivers, while the rear I/O XMC632 routes two XAUI interfaces to P16. Optional VITA 61 connectors enable PCIe Gen3 data rates across eight high-speed serial lanes on the XMC P15 connector. Designed for COTS applications, XMC630s are ideal for use in defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific computing systems. Extended temperature operation is supported.

Acromag XMC633 10-Gigabit Ethernet Network Interface Card (NIC)

"Using the latest Intel Ethernet Controller technologies, we now support 10GBASE-KX4 and XAUI backplane interfaces."

"Acromag responded to requests for additional 10GbE interface protocols. Using the latest Intel Ethernet Controller technologies, we now support 10GBASE-KX4 and XAUI backplane interfaces." - Robert Greenfield, Acromag Business Development Manager.

Employing Intel's XL710 4-port 10-gigabit Ethernet controller, these modules optimize network performance with intelligent off-loading, innovative virtualization, and advanced traffic direction. When paired with a Xeon-D processor, the two Intel devices provide a balanced hybrid solution of compute and off-load for optimal performance and reduced bottlenecks. For example, with TCP stateless off-loads, the XL710 demonstrates leading performance vs. TOE solutions without restricting feature usage. Other features include precision timing, Energy Efficient Ethernet, and dynamic load balancing. Advanced traffic steering capabilities increase transaction rates and reduce latency.

In rugged systems, the dual KX4 or XAUI interface offers low-cost, low-power 10GbE chip-to-chip communication over the backplane. The four front I/O SFP+ ports support 10GBASE-SR, 10GBASE-LR, 10GBASE-T and 10GSFP+Cu connections. Linux® and Windows® software support is available.

About Acromag

Founded in 1957, Acromag designs/manufactures hi-tech electronics, offering a complete line of embedded computing and I/O solutions, including; general purpose I/O boards, single-board computers, FPGA modules, embedded computers, COM Express products, mezzanine modules, wiring accessories, and software. Industries served include military, aerospace, manufacturing, transportation, utilities, and research laboratories.

For more Acromag product information, call Inside Sales (248) 295-0310, or visit www.acromag.com.

Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acromag